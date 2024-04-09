'I cried': Arcane star claims season 2 of the hit Netflix show will emotionally devastate fans

Arcane season 2 is still seven months away (at the time of writing), but it sounds like it'll be even more emotionally affecting than its predecessor.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at the UK junket for Prime Video's Fallout TV show, Ella Purnell – who voices Jinx in Arcane – claimed that the next entry in the hugely popular Netflix animated series, which is based on Riot Games' League of Legends (LoL) franchise, will be as heart-wrenching, if not more so, than its 2021 forebear.

Two years after its predecessor aired, Arcane's second season finally received a release window in late 2023, which pegged the series' return for November 2024. Even though Arcane season 2's launch date is slowly approaching, however, we still know very little about any new characters and locations, or its wider plot – that is, outside of the plot threads it'll need to pick up after season 1's explosive finale. Aside from the first Arcane season 2 clip, which teased a fan-favorite LoL villain's debut, we haven't seen any other footage yet, either.

November 2024.#Arcane #NetflixGeeked pic.twitter.com/adLSwFlZ5fNovember 9, 2023 See more

As fans (myself included) clamor for any new morsel of information about Arcane's next installment ahead of its return, I couldn't pass up the opportunity to pick Purnell's brain about one of the best Netflix shows' sophomore outing. Understandably, the Army of the Dead and Fallout actor was hesitant to reveal anything that might be considered to be a spoiler. However, Purnell suggested that fans will want to stock up on tissues, as season 2 will put viewers through the emotional wringer when it's eventually released.

"Oh man, I'm trying to remember it [season 1] because it was over two years ago," Purnell said when I asked what fans could expect this time around from the critically acclaimed show. "I actually just went back into the studio to complete some ADR [automated dialog replacement] for the season 2 finale – and I cried. So, I think other people will cry, too. It's devastating, and nobody will feel good after watching it."

The end of the line for Jinx and Vi?

Jinx will return to our screens in Arcane season 2 this November (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games)

As I mentioned, Purnell's response doesn't give anything away about Arcane season 2's overarching narrative. However, reading between the lines, it sparks renewed concern (if that's the right descriptor) that the story of Jinx and Vi, the LoL champions and Arcane's protagonists, who are voiced by Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Hawkeye), might be drawing to a close.

Indeed, in September 2022 a wild rumor circulated online that Arcane season 2 might be the end of Vi and Jinx's story. The speculation was born out of an answer given by Riot co-founder Brandon Beck in episode 5 of Bridging the Rift, a multi-episode, behind-the-scenes YouTube series that explored Arcane season 1's protracted development. In it, Beck provoked discussion in the Arcane community when he said: "The fact that we can spend five hours in Piltover and Zaun [in season 1], and then do it again in a second season, before we start to zoom out of this one little corner of the world and this handful of characters, just the possibility space is so wild."

Beck's comments aren't confirmation that Riot, Netflix, and animation studio Fortiche will be done with Jinx and Vi once season 2 ends. However, some fans took Beck's answer to suggest that a potential third season would focus on new characters from Runeterra, aka LoL's expansive universe. Purnell's response to my query, then, might do little to assuage the fears of those who believe Jinx and Vi's tale could be over in the near future.

With Arcane season 2 set to debut on one of the world's best streaming services before the year ends, we'll have a clearer picture of whether that'll be the case or not. In the meantime, you can see Purnell star as wide-eyed Vault-dweller Lucy in Fallout's TV adaptation on Prime Video very, very soon. Indeed, the series will debut on Amazon's main streaming service on April 10 (in the US) and April 11 in the UK and Australia.