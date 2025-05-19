- Arcane fans might not have seen the last of Caitlyn and Vi on Netflix
- One of the show's co-creators has teased the possibility of their return in a sequel project
- The series' head writer also dropped some hints at where she'd like their story to go next
The creators of Arcane haven't ruled out the possibility of continuing Vi and Caitlyn's individual and/or collective stories in another Netflix project.
In comments made during an Arcane season 2 post-mortem panel that took place on May 10, but which was only published by Variety on Saturday (May 17), Christian Linke wouldn't be drawn on the future of the fan-favorite pair.
However, while Linke played down suggestions that Vi and Caitlyn would show up in one of Arcane's sequel projects, it teased the prospect that, while this chapter of their Runeterra-based journey was over, we may not have permanently waved them goodbye.
"Well, that’s a tough one [to answer]," Linke said in response to a fan query about Vi and Caitlyn's future. "I have to say no comment, because... you never know. That’s a s****y answer, but it’s in your favor."
Full spoilers immediately follow for Arcane season 2 episode 9.
Arcane only ended six months ago, and you can remind yourself what happened to Caitlyn in Vi by reading my Arcane season 2 ending explained piece.
If you don't have time to peruse that article, though, the short answer is Vi and Caitlyn – the gay couple dubbed 'CaitVi' by fans – got something of a happy ending in one of the best Netflix shows' final episode.
Okay, Vi's sister Jinx is presumed dead after she sacrificed herself to save her older sibling. And, for what it's worth, Link exclusively told me he could "neither confirm or deny" if Jinx actually survived events depicted in the show's last-ever chapter.
That moment aside, though, not only did Caitlyn and Vi live to fight another day following season 2 episode 9's life-threatening events, but also officially became a couple after originally expressing their love for each other in an earlier episode of the Netflix show's second and final season.
If season 2 episode 9 is the last time we see 'CaitVi', it would be a fitting end to their time in Netflix's adaptation of League of Legends (LoL), i.e., the incredibly popular video game that Arcane and its forthcoming follow-ups are based on. With so many other LoL champions expected to appear in other projects that Netflix is developing with animation studio Fortiche and LoL creator Riot Games, the chances of us being reunited with Vi and Caitlyn are currently slim.
Nonetheless, Amanda Overton, Arcane's head writer, expressed her wish to see the Piltover Enforcers' journeys continue on the world's best streaming service. And, while we shouldn't read anything into Overton's quotes, which you can read below, about their future post-Arcane, they're sure to excite fans who want to see more of their individual and shared history play out on the small screen.
"These characters are very young in the show," Overton remarked. "They’re like 20 or whatever. We haven’t seen Vi or Caitlyn become adults yet. The show was them becoming adults
"Now, they get to ask themselves, ‘Who am I when I don’t have anyone to protect? Because all they did [in] the entire show was try to protect someone besides themselves.
"Figuring out who Vi is and what she wants, and how she fits into being a cop, and who she decides to fight for and why –those are stories we have not yet explored at length," Overton added about one of Arcane's lead characters. "Is she a gumshoe investigator? Are they [Caitlyn and Vi] a crime-fighting duo? Do they go out to the wider world and encounter other champions? That would be dope and fun. I want Vi to get to see more of the world."
