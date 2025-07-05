XO, Kitty season 3: everything we know so far about the hit show's return to Netflix

XO, Kitty season 3: key information - Officially renewed in February

- Filming rumored to have begun

- Main cast expected to return

- No official trailer released yet

- Plot details remain under wraps

- No news on future seasons

XO, Kitty season 3 is officially on the way.

Over two seasons of Kitty Song Covey's adventures at the Korean Independent School of Seoul, we've watched her chase her dreams, explore relationships and retrace her mother's steps. And now, we're heading back to KISS for senior year.

A spin-off from To All The Boys I've Loved Before, a trilogy of movies on Netflix based on Jenny Han's novels of the same name, it's an exciting standalone (with surprise crossover guest stars) on one of the best streaming services. So, it's time for some more Seoul searching!

Here's what we know so far about XO, Kitty season 3's plot rumors, predicted cast and more.

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

There's no XO, Kitty season 3 release date yet, but I can confirm that the show has officially been renewed.

The announcement was made on Valentine's Day 2025 on Instagram, with Anna Cathcart – who plays Kitty – seen answering the door to some Valentine's Day gifts in an official post. Though she says: "Last time I checked, I was very single."

Via a note on the flowers, Anna reads: "Roses are red, violets are blue, there's a third season of XO, Kitty in store for you". And from her gift bag, she pulls out the script for the next season wrapped up nicely in a pink ribbon ready for more drama and romance at KISS.

And it appears the cast and crew may already have commenced filming. On May 18, Joshua Lee who plays Jin, posted a video on TikTok of him dancing with Regan Aliyah (Julianna) with Sasha Bhasin (Praveena) in the background. He captioned it: "Reunited w/ @regan aliyah @Sasha Bhasin in Korea for no reason at all!!" Hint, hint.

There was a two-year wait between seasons 1 and 2, but something makes me think that with such a swift renewal and filming potentially in progress, we won't have to wait that long for XO, Kitty season 3. We may even be lucky enough to get it next year... Watch this space!

XO, Kitty season 3: has a trailer been released?

With no official release date for XO, Kitty season 3, we'll have to wait for a trailer (Image credit: Netflix)

There's no XO, Kitty season 3 trailer to share just yet. For season 2, the trailer dropped a month before the show hit Netflix. So, until we have a release date, it's hard to say when we'll get a trailer.

But, keep an eye out here and I'll be sure to update as soon there's any whispers of news from KISS.

XO, Kitty season 3: predicted cast

The main cast of XO, Kitty are expected to return (Image credit: Netflix)

While XO, Kitty season 2 was full of dramatic moments, none of those involved the explosive departure of any big characters. So, I'd expect all of the main cast to return for season 3:

Anna Cathcart as Kitty

Gia Kim as Yuri

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Choi Min-yeong as Dae

Anthony Keyvan as Q

Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty

Regan Aliyah as Julianna

Sunny Oh as Mihee

Sasha Bhasin as Praveena

Joshua Hyunho Lee as Jin Lee

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison

Ryu Hanbi as Eunice

Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) from To All The Boys I've Loved Before has made crossover appearances in both XO, Kitty seasons 1 and 2. So, I'd predict we'll see him once again in season 3.

Plus, XO, Kitty season 2 saw Kitty reconnecting with her family in a bid to fulfil her late mother's wishes. And while it took her to new places to meet with new people, it also reunited her with her sister, Margot (Janel Parrish), who features in the Netflix movies.

And whether Audrey Huynh will return as Stella after her plan was finally exposed, we'll have to wait and see.

XO, Kitty season 3: story synopsis and rumors

Will Kitty and Min Ho spend the summer together? (Image credit: Netflix)

Full spoilers for XO, Kitty seasons 1 and 2 to follow.

XO, Kitty is notoriously dramatic (and that's one of the reasons I love it). Season 2 was full of twists, turns and when it came down to the final moments before KISS went on summer break, Kitty finally admitted her feelings for her ex-boyfriend, Dae's, best friend, Min Ho. Phew.

Yes, Kitty is at KISS for reasons that reach far beyond finding love, but what's moving halfway across the world without a bit of relationship drama? Similarly to season 1, when it comes to Kitty's love life, the season 2 finale ended on quite the cliffhanger.

This time though, Kitty found herself admitting her own feelings for Min Ho (rather than the other way around) and boldly asking to accompany him and his family on their summer adventures – a music tour. Whether he took her with him though, we don't know the answer... yet.

I imagine when it comes to the XO, Kitty season 3 plot, it'll pick up right where we left off. And fortunately, we also know that Kitty got her scholarship renewed, meaning she'll be returning alongside her friends after summer for her senior year.

Showrunner Jessica O'Toole told Tudum: "I'm so excited to head back to Seoul for another season with our incredible cast and crew. If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama, just wait."

She added: "I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of season 2, but I can promise season 3 will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode – not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure... and kissing. Lots of kissing".

Kitty's not the only one falling in love (Image credit: Netflix)

And all that kissing might have a lot to do with all the new relationships from XO, Kitty season 2.

There's Jin and Q, who will find themselves spending summer apart after Q got accepted in the USC summer training program. Then, there's Dae and Eunice, who started a romance during the talent show. However, Eunice eventually won the competition – meaning she's also heading off for the summer, but this time as an opener for Min Ho's K-pop star brother.

Plus, Yuri learned a couple of hard truths as season 2 drew to a close. One, that Juliana had officially moved on with Praveena (both of whom are seemingly filming for XO, Kitty season 3). And then, finding out her family assets have been frozen due to a class action lawsuit that threatens all of Yuri's wealth.

For Yuri then, life is a lot more complicated than just romance. And to further add to that drama, she also found out she had a brother, Alex, who will no doubt have a part to play in season 3.

There's a lot to unpack, but in true XO, Kitty fashion I'm sure it'll be tackled with drama, crossed wires and a whole lot of love.

Will there be more seasons of XO, Kitty?

Will Kitty return for season 4? (Image credit: Netflix)

There's no news on XO, Kitty season 4 to share just now. Why? Well, given that season 3 doesn't even have a release date, it's hard to look further beyond that.

But, there is speculation that they have to give Kitty a chance to finish her final year of KISS. And that means, another season.

With the focus picking up on the summer of XO, Kitty season 3, there's even a chance viewer won't even see out the full school year in the upcoming episodes. In which case, there's scope for even more than one more season.

For more Netflix-based coverage, read our guides to Nobody Wants This season 2, Stranger Things season 5, The Four Seasons season 2, and One Piece season 2.