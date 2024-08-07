A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is a hit on Netflix – here are 3 more mystery thrillers with over 92% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next

New Netflix show A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has become a hit since it debuted on the best streaming service on August 1. The mystery thriller has bagged the top spot on Netflix's global top ten list and currently holds an impressive 82% Rotten Tomatoes score.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder follows true crime enthusiast Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) who investigates the murder of popular schoolgirl Andie Bell. Five-years ago, Andie was killed by her boyfriend Sal Singh and the shocking case continues to haunt the small town. However, Pip is unsure that Sal is the reason for the murder and decides to take matters into her own hands, soon finding that there could be a hidden truth behind Andie's murder.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder definitely earns a place on our best Netflix shows list, but if you're craving more mystery thrillers after binging your way through the new series, then here are three more to watch next with over 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Dark

DARK Season 1 Official Trailer # 2 (2017) Netflix Mystery TV Series HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~56 minute episodes

~56 minute episodes Creator: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Dark was Netflix’s first German-language original series to become an international phenomenon after it debuted on the streamer in 2017. This mind-bending thriller sci-fi follows four families in search for answers after a child's disappearance. However, their hunt for the truth leads them to discover a sinister mystery that spans three generations.

Everything about this show is sublime – from the acting and characters to the music and story. The cinematography in particular will have you amazed at how they managed to present convoluted twists and turns in such a stunning way to the audience. Trust me when I say this, Dark will have you captivated throughout the entire three seasons. So it's safe to say that I was disappointed to hear that Netflix canceled a new fantasy series from Dark's producers before it even aired.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Sinner

THE SINNER Official Trailer (HD) Jessica Biel Drama Series - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creator: Derek Simonds

The Sinner goes down as one of my favorite shows on Netflix and is unmatched when it comes to detective series. Each of the four seasons sees detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigate different murder cases and try to work out why the unlikely suspects committed atrocious crimes.

Jessica Biel hits it out of the park in season one as she portrays Cora Tannetti, who suddenly stabs a stranger on a beach for no apparent reason, but of course it's not a straightforward case. Her stand-out performance is what led me to wait in anticipation for new seasons to land on the streamer across four years. Every series had me completely engrossed with their jaw-dropping twists and shocking secrets as we learn that Harry is just as tortured as the seemingly ordinary people he deals with in his murder investigations.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

Stay Close

Stay Close | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~47 minute episodes

~47 minute episodes Creator: Harlan Coben

The mastermind that is Harlan Coben strikes again with this twisty thriller. Coben's incredible book-to-screen adaptations, including Fool Me Once and The Stranger are addictive watches that I've binged through, so I couldn't help but do the same with Stay Close. When two men vanish in Stay Close, it sets off a terrible chain reaction in the lives of people connected to them. The gripping storylines, complex characters, and suspenseful twists had me on the edge of my seat. It's brimming with murder, mystery and some truly 'what the heck' moments that will shock you.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.