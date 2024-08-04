I watched 3 of the worst-rated TV shows on Netflix and here’s why you should ignore the critics

If you've seen the list of everything new on Netflix in August, then you'll know what I mean when I say that there's always something new on the platform, so it can be hard to find something good to watch on the world's best streaming service. That's why some of us usually look at their Rotten Tomatoes ratings to help us pick out the good from the bad in fear that we waste our time.

But, you shouldn't always listen to these scores. I certainly didn't when I watched these Netflix shows and I wasn't disappointed with the outcome. While these three series definitely wouldn't make it onto our best Netflix shows list, I think each is still a fun watch for different reasons. Here's why you should sometimes ignore the critics.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Anatomy of a Scandal | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 57%

57% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creators: David E Kelley and Melissa James Gibson

When Anatomy of a Scandal debuted on the streaming platform in 2022, it was met with a largely negative critical reception for its lack of style and substance. Despite this, Anatomy of a Scandal shot to the top of the platform’s most-watched chart and since I'm a fan of twisty thrillers, I decided to give it a go.

I wasn't disappointed. Created by Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley, Anatomy of a Scandal is an adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel, which follows happily married politician James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) who is accused of sexually assaulting his aide Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott). James' wife Sophie (Sienna Miller) believes he's innocent, but steadfast prosecutor Kate (Michelle Dockery) is determined to prove otherwise. While the plot may read like a typical drama series, Anatomy of a Scandal's suspenseful, albeit far-fetched twists still had me gripped from start to finish, so much so that I actually binge watched the series.

Anatomy of a Scandal isn't just about stylish execution and the ultra-wealthy. The dynamic and realistic characters help the drama confront timely issues of privilege, sexual consent, manipulation, and politicians who believe they're above the law. While it may not be the most realistic political thriller, I still enjoyed it.

The Trust: A Game of Greed

The Trust: A Game of Greed | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 57%

57% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~52 minute episodes

I must admit, I was rather dubious when I first heard about Netflix's gameshow The Trust: A Game of Greed for two reasons: one, I'm not a huge gameshow fan and two, it was described as "a bootleg version of The Traitors". Although gameshows aren't something I consume TV-wise, I am a reality TV junkie, so when I saw the drama element of The Trust I had no choice but to tune in – and I must say, that I was pleasantly surprised by it.

The Trust: A Game of Greed is the ultimate test of human nature as eleven strangers from all walks of life are given $250,000 to split equally amongst themselves. Contestants have the opportunity to anonymously vote each other out of The Trust, increasing their individual share of the total prize pot and only a single vote is needed to eliminate someone from the competition. However, if there's a tie or nobody votes at all, everyone is safe.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While it takes on the usual reality TV trope of strangers living in a luxury villa, the catalyst of the drama isn't because of love, but their desire to win that money. Some of them will go to desperate lengths to get their share of the money even if it's through selfish ways, but you can't help support them as they all have their own personal, heartfelt reasons on why they want the money.

The Trust is ideal if you want some mindless entertainment that you can dip in and out of, but the extreme lengths people go to for money will definitely shock you, even if that means destroying relationships, backstabbing the group and unfairly sending someone genuine home.

Buying London

Buying London | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 14%

14% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~36 minute episodes

Buying London has earned the title of "the most hateable TV show ever made" according to The Guardian and its dire Rotten Tomatoes score supports that statement – so I definitely had to know what this show was really like. I'll admit that I was going to watch this show anyway as I'm a big Selling Sunset fan, and, well, I'm nosey so love having a snoop into the homes of the mega-rich.

The series is a British alternative to the critically acclaimed Selling Sunset and spin-off of Buying Beverly Hills where we follow property tycoon Daniel Daggers and his glamorous agents as they navigate London's luxury property market. Much like its predecessor, there's workplace rivalry, fiery gossip and competitive cat fights. But while Buying London isn't as good as Selling Sunset, it gets the job done when it comes to reality TV in the fact that it's there to provide some casual entertainment if you want to tune out from the world.

Buying London doesn't take itself seriously with Netflix even using The Guardian's one star review to promote the show on X, which probably encouraged even more people to view the series. There's obviously a desire for this kind of content on the streamer given we now have the likes of Selling the OC and Buying Beverly Hills, but Buying London proves that the blueprint works well across the pond. Is it a high-end TV show that will win awards? No, and it doesn't pretend to be, proving that not everything has to have style and substance to be enjoyable.