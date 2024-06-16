I watch TV for a living – here are 3 of my all-time favorite reality shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu and more

From reality game shows to cooking shows, there’s something for everyone when it comes to reality TV. Whether you like the drama and entertainment value of Love Island , or the adrenaline of a competition such as Top Chef , there’s so much available for us to watch on a variety of streaming services .

As a reality TV junkie who enjoys the likes of Next in Fashion to The Apprentice , it was a challenge for me to narrow down my favorite reality shows to just three. But finally, here are three I think make a great watch.

Selling Sunset

Emmy-nominated Netflix series Selling Sunset took the world by storm with its drama, scandals and mega mansions when it first aired in 2019, as glamorous realtors at The Oppenheim Group sell luxurious LA properties to elite buyers.

Selling Sunset goes behind the scenes of the cutthroat world of LA real estate as it follows a group of glossy female brokers working at the number one agency in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip. Throughout the seven seasons (and there’s another on the way), there’s been fiery gossip, destroyed friendships and new alliances that will have you hooked from start to finish.

But amongst the office outbursts and huge houses, the agents have cemented themselves as style icons with their jaw-dropping outfits in every episode. You won’t find a show like it where the workplace attire consists of sky-high heels, tiny hemlines and plunging necklines. So if you’re a fan of sizzling drama and killer clothing, which will definitely get you a few looks in the office (in a good way), then Selling Sunset is one to watch.

Available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

90 Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé is arguably one of the most famous reality shows and has become a cultural phenomenon since it first aired in 2014. The TLC franchise is about couples who bring their foreign fiancé to the US on a K-1 visa, where they must marry within 90 days or they are sent back to their country.

The reality series is the definition of trashy yet addictive TV, which is obviously adored by fans (whether admit that or not) given it now has 10 seasons and over 20 spinoffs that document the lives of some of our favorite couples before and after marriage.

If you’re hungry for explosive drama, there’s endless options on the 90 Day Fiancé menu. But if you’re looking for some top tier mindless entertainment to watch, then give 90 Day Fiancé a go – you never know, it may become your guilty pleasure.

Available to stream on Discovery Plus in the US and UK and Foxtel Now in Australia. You can also stream 90 Day Fiancé on Hulu, TLC and Max in the US.

Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight is a bonkers social experiment where strangers tie the knot without ever meeting each other. The brides and grooms first lay eyes on their future spouse at the altar after being matched by experts, before experiencing married life together. It’s considered to be one of TV’s most exciting and daring relationship shows, which often has everyone talking about the intense drama, partner swapping and cheating scandals that unfold between the newlyweds.

If this sounds right up your street, there’s plenty of options to pick from, with Married at First Sight Australia, Married at First Sight UK and Married at First Sight New Zealand all on offer for you to watch. Adjust your buttonholes and grab your bouquet as you’re in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Married at First Sight is available to stream on Hulu in the US, Channel 4 in the UK and 9Now in Australia.