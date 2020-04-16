How to watch 90 Day Fiancé online: stream all the latest episodes from anywhere

Think that reality can't get any weirder than it is right now? Try having a K1-visa application hanging over the head of you and your prospective marriage. That's exactly what participants in one particularly cruel/unusual/entertaining reality TV have to deal with - here's how to watch 90 Day Fiancé online and stream all the latest episodes, including the upcoming quarantine special.

90 Day Fiancé cheat sheet 90 Day Fiancé first aired back in January 2014 and is now in its seventh season - all of which can be streamed in the US via great value over-the-top-service Sling TV. The show normally airs on TLC in both America and in the UK - yes, the same TLC that was a bastion of educational programming throughout your childhood and now hosts other classics like Sweet Home Sextuplets and My 600-Lb Life. Read on for our country-by-country guide, which explains where to watch 90 Day Fiancé in more detail.

Whether you're a die-hard Big Ed fan or new to the show completely, the premise of 90 Day Fiancé is relatively straightforward: it follows couples as they negotiate the tricky three-month period allowed by a US K1-visa to get married.

Reality TV enthusiasts are in for a treat, as this stressful situation results in awkward moments galore - of which meeting the prospective in-laws is only the tip of the iceberg.

In fact, the next instalment in the long-running series is a special five episode spin-off titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which combines self-shot footage and remote interviews from more than 40 former cast members to detail the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on relationships.

By way of background, a K1-visa is allotted to US citizens who want to marry a foreign national in America. It's a case of tie the knot in 90-days or your partner has to return home. It's like getting booted off the island, except the island is a proudly owned Trump Resort...

Brimming with real-life drama and emotion, it has quickly become a must-watch show for reality TV fans, so here's how to watch 90 Day Fiancé online and stream every episode from anywhere - including the new 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined spinoff.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé online from abroad

For many of us, it's difficult to imagine being abroad right now. The halcyon days of hopping a cheap flight to visit friends, see family, or attend a work conference seem like a distant memory - but normality will one day resume. In fact, despite current circumstances, some people may still find themselves abroad during these troubling times - and a taste of home can be just what the doctor ordered.

Fortunately, you can easily recreate the comfort of your couch by tuning into the same streaming services you would from home - all you need is a good VPN and you can watch 90 Day Fiancé and loads more shows just like you normally would. But which one to choose?

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to watch 90 Day Fiancé online wherever you are - and open up a number of free viewing options?

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé online in the US

As we've said, 90 Day Fiancé is hosted by TLC in the US - the new five-part Self-Quarantine special starts on Monday April 20 and airs at 9pm ET/8pm CT. TLC is a cable channel, though, which means that cord-cutters face a dilemma if they want to stream it online - though TV subscribers can simply create an account and stream every episode for free as part of their package via the TLC website. But for those without cable, there's an easy solution. It comes in the form of Sling TV. Owned by satellite TV providers the Dish Network, it's an ultra-reliable streaming service that gives you access to over 50 live channels, more than 50,000 movies and TV shows on-demand, and the ability to watch on up to three screens simultaneously - plus cloud DVR storage for any recordings you might want to make. Better still, it's currently running a special Happy Hour promotion that lets you watch select content for free between 5pm and midnight ET in the US. Another popular streaming service offering 90 Day Fiancé on catch-up is Hulu, but it only has five seasons of the show to tap into at present and likely won't have first dibs on the new Self-Quarantine special. If any of these options sound good but you can't access them because of geo-blocking restrictions, then just grab yourself a VPN as described above and stream episodes like you normally would.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé online in Canada

The good news is that 90 Day Fiancé is shown on TLC in Canada - and is thus available on its companion TLC Go streaming service. Beyond that, though, your options are limited and anyone wanting to catch-up on all the drama from the visa line will likely need to use a VPN to relocate themselves back to their home country, where a fuller catalogue of the reality TV show is available.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé online in the UK

As well as being available in North America, TLC also has a UK channel that's available to Sky and Virgin Media subscribers. New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are currently airing on the channel at 7pm every Thursday - plus Sky Q customers will also find a sizeable back catalogue of old episodes and specials available to watch on demand through the service and the Sky Go app. Can't wait for the new series? Then the only other alternative we can think of is to grab yourself a VPN as described above and stream episodes from a service in a different country. It's worth noting though that you may require a credit card registered to the country that service is based into sign-up.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé online in Australia