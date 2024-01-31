How to watch The Apprentice 2024 online in the UK and for FREE

The Apprentice is back! Still going strong after nearly twenty years, the reality competition returns for series 18, with 18 new candidates vying to be the one to receive the business tycoon’s £250,000 investment.

Back at Lord Sugar’s side are Karen Brady and Tim Campbell, poised for another series of note taking and face pulling, as the new crop of candidates take on increasingly tenuously corporate challenges. First up this year will be the ever popular ‘away day’, as candidates head to the Scottish Highlands attempt to lay on the perfect day out for their clients. Rarely does the challenge go to plan, with refunds sure to be rife.

Among this year’s crop of would-be investees are former Dragon’s Den hopeful Dr. Asif Munaf, food blogger Jack Davies and semi-pro Speedway racer Paul Bowen. We’ll also see Cannes-screened filmmaker Steve Darken and sea swimming enthusiast Maura Rath vying for Lord Sugar’s investment.

Challenge wise, this year will see the return of old favourites such as the shopping channel and discount buying as well as unique tasks like creating virtual escape rooms and children’s cereal.

Whether you watch for the business acumen or the farcical mishaps, The Apprentice 2024 is sure to be another classic series. Read on for how to watch The Apprentice 2024 online for FREE in the UK or from anywhere.

How to watch The Apprentice online FREE in the UK

The Apprentice 2024 will premiere at 9pm on Thursday, February 1 on BBC One and air at the same time each week thereafter, with 12 episodes in total. Episodes can also be watched live and on catch up via BBC iPlayer. iPlayer is also where you can watch The Apprentice Australia, a celebrity filled edition of the show with Lord Sugar at the helm. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you're not in the UK, use a VPN to stream your favourite BBC shows online from anywhere as if you were at home.

How to watch The Apprentice online from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad when an episode airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would back at home, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Amina Khan, Pharmacist and Business Owner

Dr. Asif Munaf, Owner, Wellness Brand

Flo Edwards, Recruitment Consultant

Foluso Falade, Project Manager

Jack Davies, Recruitment Director

Maura Rath, Owner, Yoga Company

Noor Bouziane, Owner, Jewellery Company

Oliver Medforth, Sales Executive

Onyeka Nweze, Chartered Company Secretary

Paul Bowen, Director, Pie Company

Dr. Paul Midha, Owner, Dental Group

Phil Turner, Owner, Pie Company

Rachel Woolford, Boutique Fitness Studio Owner

Raj Chohan, Mortgage Broker

Sam Saadet, Pre and Post Natal Fitness Coach

Steve Darken, Management Consultant

Tre Lowe, Music & Wellness Entrepreneur

Virdi Singh Mazaria, Music Producer

Episode 1 – Highlands Corporate Away Day (Airs: February 1 2024)

Episode 2 – Cheesecakes (Airs: February 8 2024)

Episode 3 – TBC (Airs: February 15 2024)

Episode 4 – TBC (Airs: February 22 2024)

Episode 5 – TBC (Airs: February 29 2025)

Episode 6 – TBC (Airs: March 7 2024)

Episode 7 – TBC (Airs: March 14 2024)

Episode 8 – TBC (Airs: March 21 2024)

Episode 9 – TBC (Airs: March 28 2024)

Episode 10 – TBC (Airs: April 4 2024)

Episode 11 – TBC (Airs: April 11 2024 )

Episode 12 – TBC (Airs: April 18 2024)

How to watch The Apprentice: You're Fired

Comedian Tom Allen is back on hosting duties for spin-off The Apprentice: You're Fired.

You're Fired follows each episode of main show, airing at 10pm GMT every Thursday on BBC Two. Remember, you can also watch the half-hour show FREE on BBC iPlayer, either live or on-demand.

Tom Allen and various special guests will chat with each week's fired candidate, who'll be sure to be the brunt of Allen's sardonic wit.

The spin-off show is usually packed with unseen footage, bloopers and testimonials from other candidates, proving an unmissable extra slice for Apprentice fans.

The Apprentice 2024 trailer

What can we expect from The Apprentice 2024? Lord Sugar: "Well, I'm very pleased with this series because the quality of the candidates that we have attracted this year is superb, I have to say. This year, we've got a lot to work with...This year, we had more business focused tasks early in the audition process so that my team and the production company could filter out and find serious potential businesspeople." Tim Campbell MBE: "I know everyone's going to say it, but I truly believe we've got an amazing group of people who have really come forward. We've got existing business owners doing multimillions, we've got people who have come from all different spheres. I'm really, really excited about the caliber of candidates we've pulled together for this one."

What can we expect from The Apprentice 2024 candidates? Baroness Karen Brady: "I think it's probably the most highly qualified set of candidates we've ever had. Pharmacist, dentist, some already successful business owners. I think from that point of view, the standard is really very high, but with high standard and high achievers comes high ego! They think they're really, really, really, really good. And like most entrepreneurs and highly successful people, they often think they're the best in the room, and working as a team can prove very challenging for some people. Entrepreneurs are used to being in charge, making the decision, doing things quickly, the way they want, how they want, when they want. And suddenly when you're surrounded by ten other people, it becomes a lot more difficult to do that. All of them think they should be the boss, all of them think they should have the final say. It just becomes more and more difficult. It’s a high level of candidates this year."

