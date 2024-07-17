Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 is finally on Netflix tomorrow – here are 3 similar shows that pack a punch

Cobra Kai season six is closing the dojo doors for the last time as the final series of one of the best Netflix shows kicks off on July 18. Season six of the follow-up series to the Karate Kid movies will conclude in three parts, with part one landing on the best streaming service on July 18, part two on November 28 and the final volume coming sometime in 2025.

The season five finale of The Karate Kid spin-off show was complete with brutal brawls and flying fists, but luckily it seems like this season will end on a high note, with the trailer teasing "buried secrets" and plenty of drama headed our way. Season six part one picks up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley. Meanwhile, the senseis and students must choose if and how they will compete in the world championships of karate, Sekai Taikai. We also know that Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back after faking his death and escaping from prison.

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you can't wait to stream Cobra Kai season six part one, or are looking for something like it to stream after, then here are three similar shows to watch that also have a high Rotten Tomatoes ratings – it's a win win.

Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Lights Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

97% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~43 minute episodes

~43 minute episodes Creator: Peter Berg

Friday Night Lights follows a high school football team who are the pillar of the community in the fictional small town of Dillon in rural West Texas. Featuring a star-studded cast of Kyle Chandler, Connie Britton, Taylor Kitsch and Jesse Plemons, Friday Night Lights uses the small-town setting to confront hard-hitting issues such as family values, lack of economic opportunities and substance abuse.

Although Friday Night Lights is more intense than Cobra Kai, it's similar in the sense that sport brings the community together and celebrates the difficulties of the underdog with humor and love. Despite coming to an end in 2011, Friday Night Lights remains a must-watch for its enjoyable depiction of a town united by football.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US and Prime Video in Australia, while those in the UK can rent or buy it on Amazon and Apple TV.

GLOW

GLOW Official Trailer (2017) Alison Brie Netflix New TV Series HD - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~34 minute episodes

~34 minute episodes Creators: Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch

If you're looking for action-packed 80s nostalgia like Cobra Kai, then GLOW is one to watch. Set in Los Angeles in 1985, GLOW is a fictional tale about the syndicated women's professional wrestling team. The comedy-drama follows Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work actress who auditions for the emerging professional wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling to earn some money.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GLOW continues to center on the personal and professional lives of the misfit wrestlers as they navigate the path to fame in 1980s Southern California. While the show was axed during its prime by Netflix, there are still three entertaining seasons to watch.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

Wu Assassins

Wu Assassins | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 83%

83% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~44 minute episodes

~44 minute episodes Creator: John Wirth

Wu Assassins tells the story of an unsuspecting chef who discovers he's the latest Wu Assassin, a title passed on to chosen people throughout the generations, after mysteriously obtaining an ancient power called Wu Xing. In a bid to keep the Wu powers out of the wrong hands, he takes on the Triad gangs of San Francisco.

While the characters in Cobra Kai don't have superpowers, Wu Assassins is perfect if you're a fan of the thrilling action and karate sequences in Cobra Kai. Much like Cobra Kai, Wu Assassins is a bingeable martial arts-focused series with impressive choreography.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.