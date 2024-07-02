Netflix teases Cobra Kai season 6's final showdown and One Piece season 2's next high-seas adventures

Netflix has got some great stuff coming our way, with the streamer releasing a trailer for Cobra Kai season six, which is set to return to our screens later this month on July 18, and confirming that filming for One Piece season two is underway.

Both of these shows have been huge successes for the best streaming service, with Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai receiving a 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating and the live-action reboot of One Piece getting similar praise with an 85% score. So fans are hungry for more, and the streamer will deliver.

It's bittersweet news for Cobra Kai fans, though, because season six will be the last installment in the series as sadly all good things do have to come to an end. But it seems like it will end on a high note, with the trailer teasing "buried secrets" and plenty of drama headed our way.

Elsewhere, we'll have to wait a little while to find out when One Piece is streaming as filming on season two has only just commenced, but we're sure it'll be worth it given how impressed dedicated fans were with the adaptation. Considering live-action attempts can often flop, they've done a very good job.

What has Netflix said about Cobra Kai season six and One Piece season two?

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the streaming service revealed a One Piece teaser that showed some behind the scenes footage of the main cast heading to Cape Town, where they reunite to work on the series.

Once again, Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero and Taz Skylar are reprising their roles in One Piece, with streaming details to follow in due course once they've finished filming their next big adventure.

It’s happening, Nakama! 🏴‍☠️ From around the world, our Straw Hats have reunited to begin filming their epic Season 2 adventure! There’s no better place to start this journey than the deck of the Going Merry with @InakiGodoy @Mackenyu1116 @emilysteaparty @itsbookofjacob and… pic.twitter.com/zgROgfAEZOJuly 1, 2024

Elsewhere, Cobra Kai season six is right around the corner with Netflix confirming it will be released on July 18. We know that the next installment picks up after the Cobra Kai dojo was eliminated from the Valley – the senseis and students now must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai, the highly competitive world championships of karate.

We also know that Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back in play after faking his death and escaping from prison. Speaking to Netflix Tudum, he teased: "There’s lots of surprises in season six. You’ll love it."

All of the training has been for this moment. This is the ultimate tournament where legacy hangs in the balance. The final fight begins July 18. pic.twitter.com/CCITaLf8uWJuly 1, 2024

While you wait for two of the best Netflix shows to arrive, previous seasons of Cobra Kai and One Piece are streaming on Netflix, and there's plenty on offer to keep you entertained outside of that. Check out our rundown of the nine most unmissable Netflix shows in 2024 so far if you need some more inspiration.