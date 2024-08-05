5 shows coming to Netflix in August 2024 – and one has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes that I can’t wait to return to

When I put together our list of everything new on Netflix in August 2024, one thing that stood out to me the most was the amount of fresh TV shows that were set to join the platform this month. Netflix is still one of the best streaming services for shows given its library of highly-rated titles, and August 2024 is no different as it has plenty of fresh content on the way, including the return of one of its most popular originals.

It's been a while since I last watched The Umbrella Academy, which we rate as one of the best Netflix shows with its 91% Rotten Tomatoes score for The Umbrella Academy season 2 (the series has an average 86% across all three seasons on the Tomatometer), but as its fourth and final season looms, I can't help but be curious to pick up where I left off. That's not all that Netflix has in store this month, as there are four other shows with respectable ratings that are set to make August one of the most binge-worthy months of 2024.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 81%

Age rating:

Length: ~50 minutes

When: August 1

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder depicts the extent that true crime fanatics are willing to go. When popular high school girl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal it was all people could talk about, and five hears after her death the effects of her murder still plagues the people of the town. Bell's murder is still on the mind of fellow school girl Pip (Emma Myers), a true crime enthusiast who is unsure if Sal is the reason for the murder. She decides to take matters into her own hands after becoming invested in the case, but finds that there could be a hidden truth behind Bell's murder.

The Umbrella Academy (season 4)

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 86%

Age rating: TV-14

Length: ~ 60 minutes

When: August 8

The Hargreaves children return to Netflix on August 8 after a long two-year wait with the final chapter of the streamer's original superhero series. The Umbrella Academy season 4 will pick up right after the events of season 3, which had ended in a "climatic showdown" that "reset the timeline". The premise of the show goes like this: One day in 1989, 43 children are born to women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day prior. Billionaire Reginald Hargreaves adopts seven of them to create The Umbrella Academy, where he vows to train them into superhuman forces that will help save the world. News of his mysterious passing brings the estranged siblings together who join forces to discover the truth of his death, but matters become more complicated when they realize a threatening apocalypse is on the horizon.

A Discovery of Witches

RT Score: 87%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~ 45 minutes

When: August 19

This one's for all the fantasy and supernatural fans out there. Based on the All Souls novel trilogy by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches follows historian and witch Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer), who comes across an unusual manuscript in the Bodleian library that spills all the secrets about the magical creatures and supernatural forces that coexist with humans. When she's thrown back into the world of vampires, witches, and magic, she forms an alliance with Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a geneticist and vampire with whom she must protect the book and solve the mysteries it presents.

Preacher

PREACHER Season 1 TRAILER (2016) amc Series - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 87%

Age rating: TV-MA

Length: ~ 40 minutes

When: August 19

This is another one for all the supernatural fans out! The series sees the 90s Preacher comic book franchise come to life. In it, Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) returns to his home in Texas to take over his late father's church, but his mission to fulfil his promise to his father is interrupted when a high power supernatural force assume control over his body. Along with ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) nomad Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), he sets out to find God in the most unholy of ways.

Into the Badlands

Official Comic Con Trailer: Into the Badlands: World Premiere - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 84%

Age rating: TV-14

Length: ~44 minutes

When: August 19

Daniel Wu stars as the highly skilled martial art warrior Sunny, who's left to take teenager M.K. (Aramis Knight) under his wing and mentor him during a journey across the Badlands. Ruled by rivals, the Badlands plays home to Quinn (Martin Csokas) who has been at the top of the barons' game for years. However, the arrival of new baron called The Widow (Emily Beecham) weakens his strength, and she's determined to get her hands on the young M.K. who she believes to be the key to her uprising.