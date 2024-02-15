Netflix's new comedy show about a women who's turned into a Chicken Nugget looks truly bonkers

The late, great Kurt Vonnegut famously argued that most stories share the same handful of plots: boy meets girl, rags to riches, man falls in a hole and climbs out of it. But it looks like he missed one: girl turns into a chicken nugget.

That's the premise of – yes! – Chicken Nugget, the "crispy fried" Korean comedy that's coming to Netflix next month. I've watched the trailer a dozen times and I can't decide whether this is going to be the greatest thing to come out of Korea since K-Pop or the worst thing to come out of Korea since, well, K-Pop.

What is Chicken Nugget about?

Ryu Seung-ryong (Moving) plays Choi Seon-man, an amateur inventor who creates a new kind of storage machine – but in the kind of accident that even the most diligent workplace safety assessor would probably find hard to predict, the machine somehow manages to turn his daughter Choi Min-ah (My Demon) into a chicken nugget. With a little bit of help from Go Baek-joong (Mask Girl, Kingdom), an intern who has a crush on Min-ah, dad embarks on a mission to save his daughter from her deep-fried fate.

It sounds ridiculous, of course, but the pitch alone had me howling when I first heard it and the trailer makes me think this is just the kind of madcap comedy caper to hit my funny bone. If – like me – the sight of grown men trying to communicate with some fast food has you in tears, this could well be the year's best comedy and best Netflix series. It's certainly set to be one of the most unusual.

That said, this isn't the only nugget-related comedy you can stream on Netflix in the coming months. The world's best streaming service also has Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the latest Aardman Animations movie, which was in the streamer's top ten most watched films back in December. And that means that if I had a nickel for every chicken nugget-related comedy on Netflix, I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it's happened twice. Right?

Chicken Nugget streams on Netflix from March 15. But if you can't wait to get your KFC fix, then Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is streaming on Netflix now. You can also check out these four highly-rated funnies instead.