Netflix subscribers are calling The Accident the saddest show ever – here are 3 more emotional dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

The new Mexican drama series The Accident is Netflix's most-watched show this week, gathering 10 million views worldwide, despite it making most subscribers cry. Indeed, many watchers (see the tweet below) are calling it one of the saddest shows they've ever seen due to its emotional plot.

The series is about the aftermath of a horrific accident at a child's birthday party, which shatters a close-knit community. The devastated parents are left wondering if someone is actually to blame for the ordeal and as the families try to process the tragedy, their relationships are threatened and secrets are exposed.

The Accident on Netflix is a mega energy syphon. I was crying two episodes in. Captivating, but the emotional energy release is almost impossible to resist 🚩. The whole premise is all the children in the community go missing. The parents crying in the kids bedrooms sent me 😭.August 28, 2024

Not sure if The Accident is the saddest series on the best streaming service? We've picked out three more tear-jerking dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next (they certainly made me cry) – and to top it off, all three of these series feature in our best Netflix shows list.

Money Heist

Money Heist | Series Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 94%

94% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creator: Álex Pina

You wouldn't think that Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), would be an emotional rollercoaster given that it's a Spanish heist drama, but it has some of the most heartbreaking scenes that have stuck with me ever since I watched all five seasons.

The Emmy-winning series follows an enigmatic figure know as The Professor (Álvaro Morte), who recruits a group of eight criminals to carry out two heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain and the second on the Bank of Spain. Amongst the huge twists, thrilling action sequences and hostage mayhem, the complicated characters are what really makes Money Heist an intelligent masterpiece. Not only do they form close connections with each other, but I also felt myself developing a bond with them and feeling devastated at the tragedies that hit them.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

The Haunting of Hill House

RT Score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~58 minute episodes

~58 minute episodes Creator: Mike Flanagan

Not only did I sleep with my bedside light on for months after watching Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House, but it also broke my heart with its devastating scenes of grief and loss.

Based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel, The Haunting of Hill House follows five troubled siblings whose supernatural experiences at their childhood home Hill House continue to haunt them in their adult life. Through flashbacks, we learn what traumatized the Crain family and how they struggle to cope with their inner demons in the present day.

The horror is laced with heart-wrenching family dynamics, while the themes of hope and love make the tragic moments all the more catastrophic.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.

One Day

One Day | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

91% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~29 minute episodes

~29 minute episodes Creator: Nicole Taylor

I couldn't finish this list without mentioning the beautifully tragic love story that is One Day. Based on David Nicholls' book of the same name, it documents the 20-year relationship of Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) after meeting at their graduation ball at The University of Edinburgh. Each episode shows the pair one year older on July 15 as they experience all the highs and lows of friendship all while growing together and apart.

One Day is a tender, witty, and poignant portrayal of young love and the unpredictability of the future. The series has made an indelible mark on my heart and makes you see life in a different light, so definitely bring the tissues.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.