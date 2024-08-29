3 shows leaving Netflix with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that you shouldn't miss

All five seasons of Jane the Virgin leave Netflix on September 5.

There's good news and bad news when it comes to the best streaming service this month. While there's an array of fresh content to watch in everything new on Netflix in September 2024, we'll also be saying a sad goodbye to a number of highly-rated titles.

There's a lot of best Netflix shows that are leaving the streamer to make way for five new movies coming to Netflix in September with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. But before you delve into the new Netflix movies, check out these three shows with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes before they leave Netflix on September 5.

Jane the Virgin

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~42 minute episodes

~42 minute episodes Creator: Jennie Snyder Urman

Even if you haven't seen it, you've definitely heard of Jane the Virgin. The award-winning comedy drama stars Gina Rodriguez as Jane Gloriana Villanueva, a religious 23-year-old virgin who falls pregnant after being accidentally artificially inseminated by her doctor. To add to her nightmare, she discovers that the donor is her boss and former crush.

Based on the Venezuelan telenovela, Juana la virgen, Rodriguez earned a Golden Globe for her role and has been praised for its well-rounded characters, lovable satire, and emotional soap opera-style drama that will have you both laughing and crying throughout the five seasons.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

RT Score: 98%

98% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~42 minute episodes

~42 minute episodes Creators: Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom plays the lead role of Rebecca Bunch, a successful lawyer who spontaneously ditches her life in New York and moves to California to win back her ex-boyfriend.

This quirky Emmy-winning musical comedy's path to success was not an easy one after it became one of the lowest-rated shows on network television when it first aired on The CW network in 2015. However, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has since received critical acclaim and is renowned for its witty dialogue, hilarious musical numbers, and eccentric characters.

iZombie

RT Score: 92%

92% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~42 minute episodes

~42 minute episodes Creators: Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright

Adapted from the DC comic book series, supernatural drama iZombie follows medical student-turned-zombie Olivia 'Liv' Moore (Rose McIver), who tries to keep her humanity by eating human brains in a morgue. She soon acquires an uncanny gift to solve crimes after absorbing the victims' memories.

iZombie lightens up the usually gloomy world of undead entertainment as Liv uses her abilities to do good for humanity, rather than just feasting on brains (an ideal role model, if that's even possible?). With a perfect blend of comedy, crime drama, horror and romance, iZombie is one to catch before it leaves Netflix.