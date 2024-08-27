Netflix is about to get one of my favorite sci-fi movies, with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes – here’s why Edge of Tomorrow deserves a sequel

One of my favorite sci-fi movies, Edge of Tomorrow, is coming to the Netflix on September 7 and it's just another reminder that the Tom Cruise action flick really deserves a sequel.

Netflix is home to some of the best sci-fi movies – it's a big reason why we rate it as one of the best streaming services – and it's about time Edge of Tomorrow was added to their ever-expanding library of new Netflix movies after being absent from streaming services.

Edge of Tomorrow was considered to be one of the "biggest box office risks" by The Hollywood Reporter upon its release in 2014, and it became somewhat true after it earned an underwhelming $370 million worldwide (a lot, but arguably not enough for a movie with a budget of nearly $200 million). However, it's not the disaster that some expected it to be, as it's still a huge hit with audiences 10 years later, and was met with praise from critics given its impressive 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, which earns it a well-deserved place on our best Netflix movies list.

Since Edge of Tomorrow has become a cult classic within the sci-fi genre, there has been talks of a sequel since the movie's release and it's about time we jump back into more time-loop alien action – I mean, 10 years is a long time to wait!

Edge of Tomorrow - Official Trailer 1 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Edge of your Seat

Cruise is one of the most reliable Hollywood action stars and has appeared in some of the best sci-fi movies in modern cinema, including War of the Worlds (which is also one of my all-time favorites), the rather underrated Oblivion, and of course, Edge of Tomorrow.

Based on the novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, Cruise stars as Major William Cage, a public relations officer for the military in a future where Earth is trying to stop an alien invasion. Cage is killed after being forced into the frontlines on a combat mission against the ruthless alien foe, but he soon finds himself reliving the same fight and his death over and over again. Desperate to find a way to change the outcome of the war and stop dying, he teams up with infamous soldier Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt) to save the planet as he constantly loops around on his quest.

Edge of Tomorrow is a powerful, brainy sci-fi action blockbuster that has a unique plot made all the more exciting with its well-rounded characters, heart-pounding special effects, and witty dialogue. What makes it stand out from other sci-fi flicks is the character development of Cage, who transforms from a fearful and cowardly man into an alien killing machine. It showed Cruise in a mode we don't see enough from him any more – he wasn't the regular action hero we expect, which made it all the more interesting. Edge of Tomorrow also manages to keep you engaged with a difficult romance between Cage and Vrataski amidst all the time traveling chaos, as constantly witnessing her death takes an emotional toll on him.

Variety reported that Warner Bros. announced in 2019 that it was officially developing an Edge of Tomorrow sequel, but for all its popularity, it's never taken off. Although there was promising news when it was revealed in January 2024 that Cruise had signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to develop and produce movies starring himself, so I have high hopes that this means we're one step closer to a sequel and seeing Cruise and Blunt's chemistry on-screen once again. (And the success of Top Gun Maverick can't have hurt matters.)

Speaking to Empire magazine, director Doug Liman reassured fans that Edge of Tomorrow 2 was not dead and that he and Cruise continue to be in touch about the sequel. “No, we keep talking about it. We love that world," and added that they had both re-watched it recently. “Tom and I just actually re-watched it about two months ago, because I hadn’t seen it in 10 years. I was like, ‘Wow, that is a really good movie.’”

(Image credit: HBOMax)

In an interview with IGN, Liman made a big promise back in 2016 that the sequel would "revolutionize how people make sequels." While this all has me craving more extra-terrestrial action, it sounds as though Liman might take the sequel into a different direction as his filmmaking style has changed over the years.

Doug Liman told Total Film: "I had not watched it since it came out. And I have a very short attention span and memory. I wasn’t able to watch it entirely as a viewer, but I was definitely also not the filmmaker anymore."

Edge of Tomorrow has all the high-octane thrills of a sci-fi blockbuster that could have birthed a franchise. I'm interested to see how Liman would revisit this world and bring back all the nostalgia of its predecessor. With all this buzz around a sequel, I can't help but yearn for Edge of Tomorrow 2.