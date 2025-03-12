Netflix's #3 show has a flawless 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more powerful dramas to watch after Toxic Town

published

A drama with a non-toxic Rotten Tomatoes score

Susan holding her baby in Toxic Town.
Toxic Town is now streaming on Netflix. (Image credit: Matthew Towers/Netflix)

New Netflix drama Toxic Town is the third most-watched show this week, with 4.7 million views.

Toxic Town is based on the true story of one of the UK's worst environmental scandals: the tragic Corby toxic waste case. The series follows three mothers fighting for justice after children in the Northamptonshire town are born with birth defects caused by the outrageous wrongdoing.

With a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, Toxic Town has earned a well-deserved place on our best Netflix shows list. However, if you've already binge-watched the series, then check out these three captivating drama shows available to watch on one of the best streaming services next.

Mo

Mo | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Mo | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 97%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~28 minute episodes
  • Creators: Mohammed Amer and Ramy Youssef
  • Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

Loosely based on Mohammed Amer’s real-life history as a Palestinian refugee, the dramedy focuses on the fictional Mo's journey navigating two cultures, three languages and America's long asylum process, all while trying to make ends meet in Houston. Texas. Mo is both hilarious and heartbreaking for its impactful story about grief and familial obligation.

Maid

MAID | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube MAID | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 94%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~54 minute episodes
  • Creator: Molly Smith Metzler
  • Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

In Maid, single mom Alex (Margaret Qualley) finds a job housecleaning as she fights to provide for her two-year-old daughter and escape poverty after fleeing an abusive relationship. Inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, the critically acclaimed series is lauded for its poignant portrayal of a young mother's resilience to survive despite the challenging circumstances she faces.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 82%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~60 minute episodes
  • Creator: Samantha Strauss
  • Where to watch: Netflix (globally)

This "true-ish" series exposes the bitter side of the wellness industry as it follows Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), an Australian influencer who built a lucrative wellness empire by pretending to cure her terminal brain cancer through healthy living and natural therapies.

Based on the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, this dramatization chronicles the con woman's downfall and provides a punchy and highly-intelligent commentary on the desperation that leads someone to fake their whole life for attention. After The Dropout on Hulu, Apple Cider Vinegar is another female fraudster series I can't get enough of.

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Entertainment Writer

After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate. 

