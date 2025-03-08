3 Netflix shows I stopped watching and wouldn't go back to

Netflix has plenty of content that will make you stay and play, but there's also an abundance of titles that will make you skip and dip.

Even if it is one of the best Netflix shows out there, it doesn't necessarily mean it will grasp your attention enough to make you keep watching and that's something I'm sure everyone has experienced.

I, for one, have definitely had my fair share of stopping a TV show halfway through a season and never picking it back up again. So without further ado, here are three Netflix shows I abandoned and why.

Riverdale

Riverdale | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 81%

81% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~42 minute episodes

~42 minute episodes Creator: Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

I think a lot of people agree with me when I say this, but what on earth happened to Riverdale? Based on the characters from Archie Comics, Riverdale follows Archie (KJ Apa) and his friends as they navigate the highs and lows of being a teenager while unearthing dark secrets lurking within the town.

I really enjoyed the first two seasons for its engaging drama, unique characters and thrilling twists, but the storylines soon became utterly bizarre and unwatchable. As the show developed, the plots took an absurd turn with the likes of cults, supernatural happenings and alien abductions. Riverdale managed to go on for seven seasons until it was canceled, but I personally checked out after the floating babies and Gargoyle King in season 3.

The Night Agent

The Night Agent | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 79%

79% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~50 minute episodes

~50 minute episodes Creator: Shawn Ryan

The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, a low-level FBI agent monitoring an emergency line in the basement of the White House. When Peter answers a midnight phone call, he's thrown into a vast conspiracy involving a mole in the US government and embarks on a dangerous mission to save the nation.

This TV adaptation of Matthew Quirk's book became one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time and its high-octane espionage action had me hooked. But by the time The Night Agent season 2 came back and reclaimed Netflix's number one spot, I was rather disappointed. With Peter now a fully-fledged 'Night Agent' in season 2, I was expecting a lot more super spy shenanigans, but it was too slow-paced for my liking, with intricate political schemes that failed to draw me in.

Elite

Elite | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 71%

71% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~49 minute episodes

~49 minute episodes Creators: Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona

This Spanish teen drama tells the story of an eclectic mix of students at the prestigious private school Las Encinas. In Elite season 1, when three working-class students enrol at Las Encinas, the clash between them and the wealthy students leads to murder.

Elite's unique appeal stemmed early on with its complex relationships, authentic characters, and teenage angst set against the backdrop of a gripping murder mystery. Unfortunately, the majority of the original cast members left after the third season and I struggled to connect with the new characters that were introduced later on. This, along with the repetitive plots, is why I grew tired of watching the messy world of Elite.