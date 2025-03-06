Netflix aborts mission on hit spy thriller The Recruit and I know which show to blame for its cancelation

News
By
published

Netflix's decision is no top secret

Owen Hendricks looks at something off camera in The Recruit season 2.
(Image credit: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix)
  • Netflix has canceled spy series The Recruit after two seasons.
  • The Recruit failed to compete with Netflix's smash hit espionage thriller The Night Agent.
  • The news was announced by one of The Recruit cast members on social media.

Netflix has canceled hit spy series The Recruit after two seasons, and I'm pointing the finger at The Night Agent as the reason why it's ended up on the streamer's scrap heap.

The Recruit already faced a tough mission having to compete with the espionage thriller The Night Agent, which is one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all timeand the stakes were raised even higher when the second season of The Recruit was released just one week after The Night Agent season 2.

The Recruit's cancelation comes five weeks after season 2 of the spy dramedy debuted on one of the best streaming services on January 30. Colton Dunn, who played former CIA operative Lester Kitchens on the show, announced the news on Instagram Threads.

He wrote: "The Recruit has been cancelled y’all. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for you [sic] tv story!!”

Despite The Recruit season 2 racking up 5.9 million views within its first four days on Netflix, it wasn't enough to compete with The Night Agent, which reclaimed its number one spot with 13.9 million views. Throw in the fact that The Night Agent also amassed a total of 98.2 million views, The Recruit was always facing an uphill battle to get renewed.

The Recruit Season 1 Trailer - YouTube The Recruit Season 1 Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

What are The Recruit and The Night Agent about?

The Night Agent | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Night Agent | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

The Recruit stars Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, a CIA lawyer who becomes embroiled in dangerous international conflicts after former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) threatens to expose the agency unless they clear her of a serious crime.

In The Recruit season 2, which consists of six episodes instead of eight for season 1, Owen is thrown into yet another life-or-death situation as he gets involved in a perilous mission in South Korea

While Netflix hasn't officially revealed why The Recruit was canceled, it's usually low viewing figures that are a driving force behind axing's of the best Netflix shows. It's also possible that people got tired of too many spy series going on at once, but for now The Recruit has met the same fate as the Yellowstone-style series Territory and The Sandman.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent follows low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) as he's plunged into a vast conspiracy involving a mole in the highest levels of the US government and embarks on a hunt to find the traitor to save his country.

You might also like

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Entertainment Writer

After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2
The Night Agent reclaims Netflix’s #1 spot with season 2 – here are 3 of my favorite thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that are just as good
Peter looks to the side with the city skyline behind him in The Night Agent season 2
The Night Agent season 2 stars tease where season 3 of the hit Netflix spy show will go next and it leaves Peter in a 'tight spot'
Zeus looks unimpressed as he leans on a table in Netflix&#039;s Kaos TV show
9 canceled Netflix shows in 2024 that you should still watch
Graham Lawson holding a gun as he stands behind a car door in Territory.
Netflix reportedly cancels Yellowstone-style series Territory after one season and it's disappointing to hear
Peter holds up a gun in The Night Agent season 2
The Night Agent season 2's first five minutes have been released early, and Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland is forced to flee when a job goes awry
Dream sits in a chair in season 1 of Netflix&#039;s The Sandman TV show
I’m not surprised The Sandman is Netflix’s first canceled show of 2025 after Dead Boy Detectives was axed
Latest in Netflix
Owen Hendricks looks at something off camera in The Recruit season 2.
Netflix aborts mission on hit spy thriller The Recruit and I know which show to blame for its cancelation
Isla Gordon smiles with her arms on her hips as two basketball players stand behind her in Running Point.
Running Point is a Netflix slam dunk – here are 3 more sports comedy shows with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to enjoy next
Michelle, Keats, and Doctor Amherst looking unimpressed and worried in The Electric State
Netflix drops trailer for The Electric State, and I'm getting serious District 9 vibes
A still from Blade Runner
3 new movies on Netflix in March 2025 with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
An image from Welcome to the Family showing to women screaming
Netflix's trailer for a new comedy show that looks like Knives Out meets Weekend at Bernie's – Welcome to the Family seems like chaotic fun
Emily Blunt in Sicario
3 thriller movies coming to Netflix with over 89% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in News
Fujfilm GFX 50R
First Fujifilm GFX100RF images leaked in build-up to expected reveal – here’s what they tell us about the unique premium compact camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Last-minute AMD RX 9070 XT stock rumors are making me hopeful for a much better launch than Nvidia’s RTX 5000 GPUs – with just one snag
eSIM
Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing
Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?
PS5 Pro feature
PlayStation Direct now lets you rent, yes rent, a PS5 from £11.99 a month
More about netflix
Isla Gordon smiles with her arms on her hips as two basketball players stand behind her in Running Point.

Running Point is a Netflix slam dunk – here are 3 more sports comedy shows with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to enjoy next
Michelle, Keats, and Doctor Amherst looking unimpressed and worried in The Electric State

Netflix drops trailer for The Electric State, and I'm getting serious District 9 vibes
Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar best price&#039;

One of Ring's best video doorbells crashes to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
See more latest
Most Popular
The Nvidia and AMD logos clashing with lightning bolts around them.
Sure, Nvidia DLSS 4 is incredibly impressive - but AMD's improved upscaling tech could be a real game-changer
Fujfilm GFX 50R
First Fujifilm GFX100RF images leaked in build-up to expected reveal – here’s what they tell us about the unique premium compact camera
A close up of Conquest in Invincible season 3 episode 7
Invincible season 3 episode 7 just made good on a two-year-old Instagram post and a wild rumor about Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
BadBox malware hit after infecting over 500,000 Android devices
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have a Motorola Razr-style full-sized cover screen – and I think it’s about time
PS5 Pro feature
PlayStation Direct now lets you rent, yes rent, a PS5 from £11.99 a month
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Your older Pixel phone just got a performance and camera boost thanks to Google's new software update
Samsung Galaxy Buds in white
Samsung may be working on new cheap wireless earbuds – will the Galaxy Buds FE 2 beat Sony's next value earbuds to the punch?
China
Microsoft says Chinese Silk Typhoon hackers are targeting cloud and IT apps to steal business data
eSIM
Global eSIM shipment volume surpasses half a billion units as demand keeps on growing