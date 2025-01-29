The Night Agent reclaims Netflix’s #1 spot with season 2 – here are 3 of my favorite thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that are just as good
The Night Agent is back, and this time he's making the calls
The Night Agent season 2 has become the most-watched show on Netflix this week (January, 20-26), attracting 13.9 million views.
After the first season became a Netflix smash hit, it's no surprise that The Night Agent was renewed for a second series. This time, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) faces new deadly threats working as a Night Agent in the mysterious world of Night Action.
With 80% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the series makes it onto our best Netflix shows list, but if you're looking for more heart-pumping action then here are three of my favorite thrillers with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that will do just that.
Black Doves
- RT score: 94%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~54 minute episodes
- Creator: Joe Barton
- Where to stream: Netflix (worldwide)
Black Doves is the Christmas spy thriller I didn't know I needed – I mean, who doesn't love seeing Keira Knightley as a butt-kicking secret agent? While we're used to Knightley reigning supreme in period dramas like Atonement and Pride & Prejudice, this time she's swapping regency for revenge as undercover spy Helen Webb.
Black Doves follows Helen, whose secret identity as a spy is threatened when her lover is killed by London's criminal underworld. Hellbent on revenge, Helen is joined by her old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) on her quest for vengeance. What comes next is an entertaining blend of bullets, bloodshed, and British wit. There's even more good news as season 2 has been confirmed, so we can see Knightley shoot even more bad guys.
Money Heist
- RT score: 94%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~58 minute episodes
- Creator: Álex Pina
- Where to stream: Netflix (worldwide)
I didn't think I would cry at a Spanish heist drama, but Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), is definitely an emotional rollercoaster thanks to its intelligent characterization and tear-jerking performances.
This captivating series is about a group of eight criminals recruited by the enigmatic Professor (Álvaro Morte) to carry out two heists, one on the Royal Mint of Spain and the second on the Bank of Spain. Its intense action sequences and unexpected twists make this a subversive show that you won't be able to stop watching.
You
- RT score: 92%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~48 minute episodes
- Creator: Sera Gamble
- Where to stream: Netflix (worldwide)
You tells the story of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a New York bookstore manager who becomes smitten with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Soon enough, Joe's love turns into obsession which sees him do whatever it takes to get close to the women of his dreams. What comes next is a journey that turns Joe into a city-jumping, identity-changing man who constantly tries to escape his past, but falling into old habits.
You has everything you could want from a twisty turny thriller with outrageous plots and engaging characters. Now I just need to know: will Joe finally be exposed in You season 5?
