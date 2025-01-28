Netflix renews hit period drama series The Empress for a third season, and I can't wait to bow down for Empress Elisabeth's final royal outing

The Empress has been renewed for a third and final season

The German period drama has been one of the most-watched Netflix shows

Season 3 plot details have not yet been revealed

The Empress (Die Kaiserin) will make one last royal return to Netflix as the German historical drama series has been renewed for a third and final season.

Much like Bridgerton, My Lady Jane, and The Serpent Queen, the Emmy award-winning series has been crowned a global success, with season 1 staying in the global Netflix top 10 most-watched non-English shows ranking for five straight weeks in 2022. The Empress season 2 was just as popular and became one of the most successful Netflix series worldwide in 2024 after making it into the Top 10 list in 84 countries.

Netflix's German social media accounts confirmed that Empress Elisabeth and Emperor Franz's romance would continue in season 3, with a post translated into English saying: “Love, drama and intrigue. The story continues. Season 3 is coming."

What can we expect in The Empress season 3?

The Empress, which is one of the best Netflix shows, tells the story of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sisi (Devrim Lingnau), who is forced to navigate complex court politics after marrying Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant).

While official plot details for The Empress season 3 are yet to be revealed, The Empress season 2, which was one of three new Netflix shows I was excited to watch last year, sees Franz face a powerful European adversary just as the young couple hope to enjoy their newfound marital bliss.

Meanwhile, Elisabeth faces fresh struggles of her own as she's under intense pressure to produce an heir to secure the future of the empire. As fate strikes, their love threatens to break apart and Elisabeth must fight for her family and the integrity of her soul.

Showrunner Katharina Eyssen said of the renewal to Netflix: "It sometimes leaves me speechless to see how many people we have been able to reach and touch all over the world with The Empress. To be able to continue and conclude this story together with our team and the unique ensemble cast is nothing less than a gift."

Alongside The Empress season 3, other period dramas that are coming to the best streaming service are The Law According to Lidia Poet season 3, House of Guinness and The Leopard.