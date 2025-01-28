Netflix renews hit period drama series The Empress for a third season, and I can't wait to bow down for Empress Elisabeth's final royal outing
The epic royal romance continues
- The Empress has been renewed for a third and final season
- The German period drama has been one of the most-watched Netflix shows
- Season 3 plot details have not yet been revealed
The Empress (Die Kaiserin) will make one last royal return to Netflix as the German historical drama series has been renewed for a third and final season.
Much like Bridgerton, My Lady Jane, and The Serpent Queen, the Emmy award-winning series has been crowned a global success, with season 1 staying in the global Netflix top 10 most-watched non-English shows ranking for five straight weeks in 2022. The Empress season 2 was just as popular and became one of the most successful Netflix series worldwide in 2024 after making it into the Top 10 list in 84 countries.
Netflix's German social media accounts confirmed that Empress Elisabeth and Emperor Franz's romance would continue in season 3, with a post translated into English saying: “Love, drama and intrigue. The story continues. Season 3 is coming."
Liebe, Drama und Intrigen. Die Geschichte geht weiter. Staffel 3 kommt. pic.twitter.com/58tII2gBW7January 27, 2025
What can we expect in The Empress season 3?
The Empress, which is one of the best Netflix shows, tells the story of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sisi (Devrim Lingnau), who is forced to navigate complex court politics after marrying Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant).
While official plot details for The Empress season 3 are yet to be revealed, The Empress season 2, which was one of three new Netflix shows I was excited to watch last year, sees Franz face a powerful European adversary just as the young couple hope to enjoy their newfound marital bliss.
Meanwhile, Elisabeth faces fresh struggles of her own as she's under intense pressure to produce an heir to secure the future of the empire. As fate strikes, their love threatens to break apart and Elisabeth must fight for her family and the integrity of her soul.
Showrunner Katharina Eyssen said of the renewal to Netflix: "It sometimes leaves me speechless to see how many people we have been able to reach and touch all over the world with The Empress. To be able to continue and conclude this story together with our team and the unique ensemble cast is nothing less than a gift."
Alongside The Empress season 3, other period dramas that are coming to the best streaming service are The Law According to Lidia Poet season 3, House of Guinness and The Leopard.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.
