3 new Netflix shows I'm excited to watch with over 88% on Rotten Tomatoes

It's November already and you know what that means: a new batch of best Netflix movies and shows to enjoy this month. Netflix's constant haul of fresh content is the reason why it's the best streaming service, and I've picked out three shows from everything new on Netflix in November 2024 that I'm excited to watch.

Going off their Rotten Tomatoes score alone, all three make it onto our best Netflix shows list, including one with a 95% rating. There's a competition series, sitcom, and period drama, but if movies are more your thing then check out these four new Netflix movies with over 81% on Rotten Tomatoes that I can't wait to watch in November.

While there's plenty of new titles heading your way, this also means that we'll be saying goodbye to some Netflix favorites, so have a look at everything leaving Netflix in November to make sure yours isn't leaving.

Rhythm + Flow season 2

Rhythm + Flow Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~56 minute episodes

~56 minute episodes Director: Sam Wrench

Sam Wrench Release date: November 12

It feels like forever since I watched the first season of the hit music competition series back in university - but finally, Rhythm + Flow season 2 is back to discover the next rap superstar. Based in Atlanta, three of the biggest names in hip-hop: DJ Khaled, Ludacris, and Latto will critique and judge aspiring rappers competing for a $250,000 cash prize.

Other iconic musicians will also offer their expertise as guest judges, including the legendary Eminem who joins the series during one of the competition’s high-stakes battles. Rhythm + Flow season 1 had me astounded by the sheer talent of the up-and-coming artists (I still listen to contestant Caleb Colossus' song Michelangelo five years later) and I'm excited to see what musical masterpieces the fresh, new artists come up with this year.

A.P. Bio

A.P. Bio (NBC) Trailer HD - Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt comedy series - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~22 minute episodes

~22 minute episodes Creator: Mike O'Brien

Mike O'Brien Release date: November 15 (US only)

A.P. Bio originally aired on NBC for two seasons in 2019 before being moved to Peacock. The series follows Jack Griffin, played by It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia lead Glenn Howerton, a Harvard philosophy professor who moves back to his hometown to work as a high school biology teacher after being fired from his job. Instead of teaching his students, he uses their intelligence to seek revenge on the people who have wronged him.

Everyone loves a sitcom (especially me) and if A.P. Bio is anything like my my favorite workplace comedy Bad Education, then I'm looking forward to diving in for some comfort entertainment, as well as seeing Howerton at his comedic best once again.

The Empress season 2

The Empress: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

83% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~56 minute episodes

~56 minute episodes Creator: Katharina Eyssen

Katharina Eyssen Release date: November 22

Period dramas like Bridgerton, My Lady Jane, and The Serpent Queen have become trailblazers in the streaming world. I mean, who wouldn't want to be transported to a different era full of romance, glamor and intrigue? Well, I certainly can't wait for exactly that when I dive into the German historical drama series The Empress.

The Empress tells the story of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sisi (Devrim Lingnau), who is thrust into the uncomfortable world of formal Habsburg court life after marrying Emperor Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant). Sisi became a much-loved public figure as she rebelled against tradition and fought for her freedom. In The Empress season 2, the young couple's love threatens to break apart as their marriage faces another crisis.