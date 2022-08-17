How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia online: stream every season of the comedy show from anywhere

A show about a group of sociopathic, borderline alcoholic friends that run a dive bar called 'Paddy's Pub' may not sound like the makings of TV gold, but It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has become an enduring comedy phenomenon. Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton's show, which famously got green lit from a $200 pilot shot on a camcorder, has gone on from its humble beginnings to span 15 seasons and become a pop culture giant. In this guide, we explain how to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia online no matter where you are in the world.

The gang, made up of hot-headed dimwit Mac (McElhenney), nacisstic twins Dennis (Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson), odd-jobber Charlie (Day) and creepy patriarch Frank (DeVito) – are constantly trying to sabotage each other as they tackle the day to day running of the hole-in-the-wall pub.

Once described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as “like Seinfeld on crack”, followers of the show will often point to season 4 as being its high point, with it featuring fan favorite episode "The Nightman Cometh", but the show has been a consistent laugh-out-loud generator now for almost two decades.

There are a whole host of ways to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia online depending on where you are. Read on for all the details you need.

Can I watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Netflix?

It's good news for those looking to binge watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia with their Netflix subscription, available to stream on some of the service's international catalogs. It's one of the best Netflix UK shows, and is also available to those in Ireland and the Isle of Man. While you can watch all 15 shows in these countries, what seasons you can watch of It's Always Sunny will vary by region, with details below on where you can stream all seasons based on where you are below.

Outside of the UK and want to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia seasons 1-15 with your Netflix subscription? We explain how from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia from outside your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country where your preferred streaming service isn't available or you can't log-in to watch the show as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading the best VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with NordVPN, which we deem the best Netflix VPN for unblocking.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia online: stream seasons 1-15 in the UK

(opens in new tab) The great news for comedy fans in the UK is that it's dead straightforward to watch all episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with Netflix offering all 15 seasons on demand. Netflix currently costs £5.99 for its basic plan, £9.99 for the standard which offers HD streams and two screen viewing, at any one time, while its premium plan offering 4K UHD streaming will set you back £13.99.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia online in the US

(opens in new tab) It's super straightforward to watch all 15 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in the US, with streaming service Hulu offering every episode on demand. Hulu prices and plans (opens in new tab) are available from just $6.99 a month. Whether you opt for its With-Ads or Ad-Free plan ($12.99 a month), you'll be eligible for a one month Hulu free trial (opens in new tab). To get the ultimate value, though, purchase Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) for just $13.99 a month with the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), which provides loads of extra movies and TV shows in addition to live sports. Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, don't hold back.

Can I stream every season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia online in Canada?

(opens in new tab) Things are slightly less straightforward for Canadian viewers. The show's home in Canada has been FX, with all previous seasons having premiered on the network and available to stream on its FX Now streaming service. But since Disney's purchase of Fox, those now looking to get their fix of Mac and co now need to fire up Disney Plus, which has exclusive on demand access to seasons 1-13 of the show. In Canada, the Disney Plus price (opens in new tab) is $11.99 for its monthly plan or $119.99 a year. Season's 14 and 15 haven't yet made it to Disney Plus' vast online library, but if you desperate to watch the more recent adventurers, you can purchase them from Apple TV or the Google Play Store.

How to watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: stream every season online in Australia