4 new Netflix movies with over 81% on Rotten Tomatoes that I can't wait to watch in November

It's that time again where we're patiently waiting for the next load of best Netflix movies and shows to come to the platform, and out of everything new on Netflix in November 2024, we're excited for these four movies with over 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to the highly-anticipated mafia musical Emilia Pérez (2024), which stars Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, there's a '00s comedy classic, a psychological drama, and an '80s high school coming-of-age that stick out as the ones that I'll be streaming this month on one of the best streaming services. Make sure to check everything leaving Netflix in November in case one of your favorites is going.

Emilia Pérez (2024)

RT Score: 84%

Age rating: R

Length: 132 minutes

Director: Jacques Audiard

Arriving on: November 13

On paper, a French musical crime comedy sounds completely unhinged, which means I'll absolutely be tuning in on November 13 to see Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana in this dark feature.

Originally written as a four-act opera libretto and then developed into a screenplay, Emilia Pérez follows the lives of four women in Mexico on their individual quests for happiness. When Cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) approaches lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldana) to help her fake her death, she gets one step closer to being able to live her life authentically as the woman she's always known she's been.

Superbad (2007)

RT Score: 88%

Age rating: R

Length: 113 minutes

Director: Greg Mottola

Arriving on: November 1

This coming-of-age comedy is a classic from the '00s, and it's ushering its way to Netflix on November 1. A typical high school comedy flick, two outsider students Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) are on the brink of graduation, and the two devise a plan involving booze and girls to go out with a bang. Their plan to wreak havoc at their graduation party and lose their virginities proves to be a tough challenge due to their run-in with the authorities, and their dependency on each other starts to crack.

Whiplash (2014)

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 106 minutes

Director: Damien Chazelle

Arriving on: November 1

Damien Chazelle's psychological drama is one of the most intense and anxiety-riddled movies I've experienced, so of course I had to add it as one of my four top movies on the movie app Letterboxd.

Miles Teller stars as Andrew, an aspiring drummer who grabs the attention of elite jazz instructor Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons) who's renowned for his strict and abusive teaching methods. When he places Andrew in the top jazz band of the music conservatory, Andrew becomes hungry to rise to the top. As his ambition turns into obsession, Fletcher doesn't stop pushing him, testing his mental capacity.

Sixteen Candles (1984)

RT Score: 81%

Age rating: PG

Length: 90 minutes

Director: John Hughes

Arriving on: November 1

John Hughes coming-of-age movies with Molly Ringwald defined the 1980s, and Hughes' directorial debut led him to direct some of the most iconic movies of the decade including The Breakfast Club (1985), Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986), and Uncle Buck (1989).

In Sixteen Candles, Samantha (Ringwald) is a typical high school teenager who's sixteenth birthday is approaching. When the day arrives, her family completely forgets about it and her sister's upcoming wedding overshadows Samantha's big day. While dealing with the embarrassment, Samantha must deal with her boy issues as she takes a liking to a popular senior student.