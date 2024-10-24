More movies are set to leave Netflix in November 2024, and although we're always expecting this every month, it isn't the best news to hear. However, you won't be saying goodbye to any of our picks for the best Netflix movies, which has given me a big sigh of relief.

As it is every month, Netflix's list of departing movies and show tends to be very short and sweet, and just like everything that's leaving Netflix in October 2024, it's another brief list for one of the best streaming services. But while you only have a few weeks left to catch these movies before they go, Netflix is making up for it by replacing them with even more titles coming in November 2024.

Everything leaving Netflix in November 2024

Leaving on November 5

A Man Called Otto (movie)



Leaving on November 6

Edge of Tomorrow (movie)



Leaving on November 10

Night School (movie)



Leaving on November 14

First Man (movie)

Nothing to Lose (movie)

Nothing to Lose 2 (movie)



Leaving on November 15

Harriet (movie)



Leaving on November 19

Shahs of Sunset seasons 1-2 (TV show)



Leaving on November 22

Evil Dead Rise (movie)

Sausage Party (movie)



Leaving on November 30

A Beautiful Life (movie)

Ali (movie)

The Devil's Own (movie)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (movie)

Frances Ha (movie)

Glengarry Glen Ross (movie)

Hunter Killer (movie)

It Chapter Two (movie)

The Little Things (movie)

The Matrix Resurrections (movie)

National Security (movie)

Pain & Gain (movie)

Point Break (movie)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (movie)

Troy (movie)

What to Expect When You're Expecting (movie)