Netflix’s Woman of the Hour is this week’s movie of the hour – here are 3 more crime thrillers with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

New Netflix movie Woman of the Hour has taken the second spot in the streamer's top 10 movies list, securing over 9 million views worldwide in the week ending October 20 despite being available for only two days.

While the current number one movie Lonely Planet wasn't loved by critics with a 39% Rotten Tomatoes score, Anna Kendrick's directorial debut in the creepy crime thriller Woman of the Hour has become one of the best Netflix movies with an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Woman of the Hour is based on a 1978 episode of The Dating Game where unassuming bachelor Rodney Alcala appeared alongside contestant Cheryl Bradshaw. However, Alcala was hiding a truly terrifying secret: he's a serial killer in disguise and went on the show to potentially do it again.

If you're still wanting to get your fix of crime thrillers on the best streaming service, check out these three with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes to watch next.

Emily the Criminal

Emily The Criminal | Official Trailer | In Theaters August 12 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: R

R Length: 97 minutes

97 minutes Director: John Patton Ford

Emily the Criminal is always my top pick when it comes to enthralling crime thrillers. After falling in love with Aubrey Plaza's performance in The White Lotus season 2, I decided to watch the comedic actress show off her dramatic side once again in Emily the Criminal. Plaza stars as Emily Benetto, a young woman riddled with student debt and struggling to get a job due to a criminal record. Desperate to pay off her arrears, she gets involved in a credit card scam that drags her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles.

Emily the Criminal is an addictive thrill ride and you can't help but root for a struggling Emily to succeed even if it's through illegal ways. TechRadar's managing editor Matthew Bolton writes that Emily the Criminal is "an engrossing story of someone moving from one downward spiral to another, but hoping they’ve moved to an upwards one. It’s full of scummy people you love to hate, and cool crime minutiae".

Available to stream on Netflix in the US.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Simple Favor

A Simple Favor (2018 Movie) Official Trailer – Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 84%

84% Age rating: R

R Length: 117 minutes

117 minutes Director: Paul Feig

A Simple Favor is ideal if you're looking for a more comedic and entertaining Anna Kendrick movie that doesn't involve a serial killer. Mommy vlogger Stephanie (Kendrick) and the mysterious Emily (Blake Lively) are at the heart of intrigue in Paul Feig's suburban neo-noir dark comedy. When Stephanie befriends high-flying mother Emily, she becomes embroiled in a bizarre mystery after her new friend disappears without a trace.

After watching A Simple Favor in the cinema when it was first released, I promise you that the mystery only gets more outrageous as Stephanie tries to solve Emily's disappearance. While it is easier on your nerves than Woman of the Hour, A Simple Favor still has plenty of shocking and jaw-dropping moments.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US, MGM+ on Prime Video in the UK and Prime Video in Australia.

The Killer

THE KILLER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 83%

83% Age rating: R

R Length: 118 minutes

118 minutes Director: David Fincher

After nearly a decade since auteur David Fincher's last thriller feature film, the Zodiac director returned to the genre with Netflix's The Killer. Michael Fassbender plays an assassin who embarks on an international manhunt after a hit goes wrong. The Killer is yet another masterpiece by Fincher filled with gripping suspense that's fuelled by a star-studded cast of Tilda Swinton, Arliss Howard, and Charles Parnell.

Available to stream globally on Netflix.