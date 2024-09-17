I can't wait to see Anna Kendrick take on the Dating Game Killer after seeing the trailer for new Netflix movie Woman of the Hour

Anna Kendrick is known for many things. Whether its Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor or the wonderfully bizarre The Voices, she's got quite the catalogue under her belt. Now, she's tackling true crime in her directing debut for Woman of the Hour, which arrives on Netflix on October 18.

We've already seen a variety of announcements coming out of Netflix Geeked Week, and this latest one is arguably the most unsettling of them all. The best streaming service has teased the new Netflix movie with a creepy trailer that will chill anyone to the core.

While Woman of the Hour is not technically a horror movie – it's billed as a crime drama – our first look at the project is definitely scary. In a trailer that does not give much away (hooray!), we see Kendrick's Sheryl Bradshaw on an uncomfortable date with Rodney Alcala (It Follows star Daniel Zovatto). Unbeknownst to her, she is sitting opposite a very dangerous man.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Woman of the Hour | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What else should we know about Woman of the Hour?

To paint a clearer picture of the movie, it's based on a 1978 episode of The Dating Game where Rodney Alcala appeared alongside contestant Sheryl Bradshaw. But this seemingly average bachelor was hiding a horrifying secret: he was in the middle of a killing spree and had managed to get himself on TV to potentially do it again.

According to CNN, a criminal profiler suggested that Acala's rejection following the dating show could have been the catalyst for further murders. He eventually went on to be convicted of seven, though could have committed over 100, before dying in 2021.

The movie is based on this case, where Kendrick's movie "zeroes in on Alcala’s victims and the lives he cut short", according to Tudum. I'm very excited to see this and hope it has the potential to join our best Netflix movies recommendations!

