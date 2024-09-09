Netflix Geeked Week 2024: what is it, start date, live event, full line-up of movies, shows, and videogames, and more

Netflix Geeked Week 2024 is less than a week away from delivering big reveals about the streaming giant's movie, TV show, and videogame line-ups. Across four days in mid-September, Netflix will provide updates on many of its most popular franchises, as well as news on upcoming projects, a potential surprise or three, and its first-ever Geeked Week live event that I would've loved to attend.

As the clock counts down to the start of the streamer's annual fan extravaganza, we've rounded up every important piece of information you need to know before the week-long festivities begin. Below, you'll find out when the 2024 edition of Netflix Geeked Week starts, which films, series, and games are confirmed to be part of its official line-up, and much more. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in!

What is Netflix Geeked Week?

Netflix Geeked Week made its debut in mid-2021 (Image credit: Netflix)

The easiest way to describe Geeked Week is as Netflix's own mini Comic-Con. Essentially, it's a multi-day, mostly online celebration of all things Netflix and the fandoms that its library of TV and Movie Netflix Originals have spawned in recent years.

The world's best streaming service held its inaugural Geeked Week event in June 2021 and, as the free virtual event has grown in popularity, it's become a staple of the entertainment industry's calendar. It's not as big as the aforementioned Comic-Con or even something like Disney's D23 Expo in-person fan event, but we don't think it'll be long before Netflix holds its own similarly styled in-person-only event.

When does Netflix Geeked Week 2024 begin and end?

Geeked Week 2024 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Geeked Week 2024 will start on Monday, September 16. The first three days' worth of announcements will be virtual-only, meaning you'll need to stay tuned to Netflix's YouTube channel and various social media accounts to see each reveal as it's, well, revealed. You can also keep your eyes fixed on TechRadar, too, as we'll be covering as many trailer premieres, cast unveilings, and other announcements as we can.

As for when Geeked Week 2024 will end, it'll draw to a close on Thursday, September 19 with a two-hour live event that you – yes, you! – can attend. Speaking of which...

Where is Netflix Geeked Week 2024's live event taking place? And how can I get a ticket?

soooooo........do you wanna know who's coming to #GeekedWeek?September 8, 2024

For the first time ever, Netflix is going to hold a live, in-person Geeked Week event. As mentioned above, it'll take place on Thursday, September 19 in Atlanta, US, and will run from 8pm EDT to 10pm EDT.

If you live in Atlanta or fancy traveling to the state of Georgia to be part of the inaugural event's crowd, you can attend the fan celebration for free. Yes, free! To grab your ticket, head to this EventBrite.com page. You'll also find more information on the outdoor activities you can enjoy pre-event, when doors to the convention center will open, if parking is available, and more. It's worth bearing in mind, however, that seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis, so make sure you arrive early enough to grab a spot.

As for who'll be in attendance: Joe Manganiello will be hosting the live event, while Cobra Kai's Xolo Mariduena and Jacob Bertrand will play the role of special correspondents across the evening. Viewers can also expect to see fan-favorite director Zack Snyder, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, WWE's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and stars from Don't Move, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Sandman, It's What's Inside, and One Piece at various points.

Can I watch Netflix Geeked Week 2024's live event online?

Members of One Piece's live-action cast will appear at Geeked Week Live (Image credit: Netflix)

Don't live in the US or can't travel to Atlanta at the last minute? Fret not, because Netflix has confirmed it'll livestream its Geeked Week Live 2024 fan event on YouTube, Twitch, and X/Twitter.

As mentioned, it'll start at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT on Thursday, September 19 in the US. For UK and Australian viewers, the live event will begin at 1am BST / 10am AEST on Friday, September 20. We'll embed a link to the show's YouTube or Twitch live feed ahead of time.

If you're unable to follow along in real time, you can also follow Netflix's official Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, and/or TikTok accounts to learn more about each announcement once they're revealed.

What movies will be shown at Netflix Geeked Week 2024?

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be part of Netflix Geeked Week 2024 (Image credit: Netflix)

It's unlikely we'll get any news regarding sequels to some of the best Netflix movies – maybe the odd one or two, but not lots – but there should be plenty of new Netflix movies that'll feature throughout the week. Here's a quick list of the ones that are confirmed to feature thus far, including a new animated adventure in Netflix's The Witcher franchise:

Don't Move

It's What's Inside

The Platform 2

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

Uglies

What TV shows will be shown at Netflix Geeked Week 2024?

Will we learn more details about Stranger Things season 5 at Geeked Week? (Image credit: Netflix)

While Geeked Week 2024's Movie Original line-up is looking extremely light (at the time of publication, anyway), the same can't be said for its slate of new shows and returning fan-favorites. Here's a rundown of all of the series confirmed to feature so far, including new seasons of some of the best Netflix shows around, including Stranger Things, Squid Game, and Arcane:

What videogames will be shown at Netflix Geeked Week 2024?

A Rebel Moon videogame will be unveiled by creator Zack Snyder during Geeked Week 2024's live event (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's struggles to break into the mainstream on the videogame front are well documented. Indeed, the streamer's in-house games division has plenty of intriguing titles that are free to play on its service, but over 90% of its global subscriber base still hasn't touched a single one.

The streaming titan, then, will likely make another push to persuade its fans to try one or more of them out. To that end, Geeked Week 2024 will bring news a trio of new gaming titles that'll be exclusively playable on the platform soon. Here's a very brief look at the franchises whose games are confirmed to appear during the four-day fan extravaganza:

For more Netflix coverage, read our guides on the best Netflix documentaries, which Netflix subscription is the right one for you, and how to sign up to Netflix.