At last, Arcane season 2 has an official Netflix release date – and it'll debut almost exactly when I thought it would

It finally happened. Nearly three years Arcane's first season drew to a close, the hit Netflix show's second and final chapter has a release date – and, fittingly, it's set to arrive around its forebear's three-year anniversary.

Announced during Netflix Geeked Week 2024's live event, Arcane season 2 will officially debut on Netflix on Saturday, November 9. That's... an unusual day for one of Netflix's most successful animated series to return, but hey, I'm not complaining. I'll be seated, bowl of cereal in hand, to get my Saturday morning cartoon (albeit one of the adult-themed variety) fix as soon as it drops.

But wait, there's more. Netflix, in conjunction with its Arcane partners Riot Games and Fortiche Productions, had even more surprises in store at Geeked Week Live. First, the trio revealed that, just like Arcane season 1, one of the best Netflix shows' sophomore seasons will be released in three parts: Act 1 will debut in November, Act 2 arrives on November 16, and Act 3 will wrap up the show on November 23. There's no word on how many episodes there'll be in each volume, but I suspect it'll be three apiece, which is how many season 1's trio of acts had.

We're not done yet, folks. Showrunners Christian Linke and Alex Yee took to the Geeked Week Live stage to unveil a brand-new clip from season 2, too, which shows Vi – or, as this version of the character is known in Arcane fan circles, Pit Fighter Vi – engaging in some bruising, well, pit-fighting shenanigans. It certainly looks like she's in her emo phase, too, judging by her monochromatic attire and make-up. My guess? Someone awful happens in Season 2 Act 1, which forces Vi to go underground and disguise herself in Act 2. But, as Arcane season 2's official trailer teased earlier in September, she'll have to overcome her self-imposed exile and/or slump to protect Piltover and Zaun as Season 2 progresses.

Like Jinx, we're staring into the abyss waiting for November to roll around... (Image credit: Netflix/Riot Games/Fortiche)

Lastly on the unveiling front, Netflix and Riot also announced Afterglow. An after-show that'll be hosted by Vi and Jinx voice actors Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell, it'll go behind the scenes on each act of Netflix's adaptation of Riot's League of Legends videogame franchise. More details on when and where Afterglow will be available to watch are coming soon, but don't be surprised if you can check them out on the world's best streaming service after you've seen each volume.

Phew, that was a lot to catch you up on! If it isn't coming across in my writing, though, I am super pumped for Arcane's return. It's felt like a lifetime has passed since we last visited Runeterra and I simply can't wait to go back to watch the epic conclusion to one of the best animated shows in living memory. Can it be November 9 already, please? No? Oh, alright then. Well, while we continue to count down the days to Arcane season 2, read more of my coverage about the series' next chapter below.

