Arcane season 2's official soundtrack has been revealed, and I'm already convinced it'll take the number #1 spot on my 2024 Spotify Wrapped list

Anyone who's frequented TechRadar since November 2021 will know how much I love Arcane. The highly-rated animated Netflix series is not only visually gorgeous, superbly animated, and full of dramatic and emotional character-driven moments, but it also has one of the best original TV show soundtracks in recent memory.

So, as excited as I've been to watch Arcane season 2 ever since its November 2024 launch date was announced late last year, I've also been eagerly awaiting details on who's written and/or composed the forthcoming season's batch of blood-pumping and emotionally devastating tunes. Well, I – and you, fellow Arcane enthusiast – don't have to wait any longer, because season 2's original soundtrack has been officially unveiled.

Arcane season 2's original soundtrack is available to pre-order right now (Image credit: Riot Games/Virgin Music Group)

Created and produced by Riot Games – Arcane's co-creator and the studio behind hit videogame franchise League of Legends (LoL), which Arcane is based on – and Virgin Music Group, 'Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Original Soundtrack' contains a diverse line-up of wholly original songs from a global line-up of artists comprising various genres, languages, and cultures.

Indeed, per a Riot press release, over 20 singers, rappers, bands, and musicians – ranging from established acts to relative newcomers – have contributed to season 2's official album. Chief among those who have lent their undisputed talents to one of the best Netflix shows' sophomore season's soundtrack are US alt-rock duo Twenty One Pilots, South Korean boy band Stray Kids, French singer-songwriter Woodkid, Belgian rapper Stromae, and US singer-songwriter d4vd.

Imagine Dragons, who penned 'Enemy', Arcane season 1's title track that's been streamed globally 5.6 billion times since its November 2021 debut, are also part of proceedings. However, the electropop-rock band aren't back with a new track; instead, 'Enemy' has simply been included as the final song on this season's album tracklist, which you can view in full below:

I Can't Hear It Now – Freya Ridings

Sucker – Marcus King

Renegade (We Never Run) – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari ft. Jarina De Marco

Hellfire – Fever 333

To Ashes And Blood – Woodkid

Paint The Town Blue – Ashnikko

Remember Me (Intro) – d4vd

Remember Me – d4vd

Cocktail Molotov – ZAND

What Have They Done To Us – Mako, Grey

Rebel Heart – Djerv

The Beast – Misha Mansoor

Spin The Wheel – Mick Wingert

Ma Meilleure Ennemie – Stromae, Pomme

Fantastic – King Princess

The Line – Twenty One Pilots

Blood Sweat & Tears – Sheryl Lee Ralph

Come Play – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

Wasteland – Royal & the Serpent

Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) from the series Arcane League of Legends) – Imagine Dragons feat. JID

Each of the aforementioned musical numbers has, according to Riot, been "designed to capture the emotional depth of these beloved characters and enhance the storytelling experience". Many of the artists involved are also long-time LoL fans, Arcane fanatics, and/or have previously collaborated with Riot on other ventures, too, so I'm extremely confident that every track has had the requisite love, care, and attention to detail poured into every aspect of it.

The full album reveal comes a week after its first track – Ashnikko's 'Paint The Town Blue' – debuted alongside the second official trailer for Arcane season 2. You can listen to it below, if you haven't heard the full single yet.

For what it's worth, I certainly have. Indeed, I've had 'Paint The Town Blue' on repeat on Spotify since its unveiling and, after listening to Arcane season 1's soundtrack on the music streaming platform for almost three years, I can't wait to do likewise with these new tunes. Arcane season 2's official album is going to be the soundtrack for the rest of my 2024, that's for sure.

Paint The Town Blue (from the series Arcane League of Legends) - YouTube Watch On

As the clock counts down to Arcane season 2's release, fans – myself included – have been running a fine-toothed comb over its numerous trailers and clip-based teasers for clues about its narrative direction. Indeed, in the wake of its latest trailer, Arcane fans have crafted a magical theory about who the hit Netflix show's main villain really is. Elsewhere, a gorgeous poster for Arcane's second and final season suggested a fan-favorite season 1 character would return, but not as a hero this time.

Arcane season 2's release date hasn't been announced yet but, with the Emmy-award winning series confirmed to be part of Netflix Geeked Week 2024, which runs from September 16 to 19, I'm praying one is revealed soon. In the meantime, make sure you pre-save your copy of its original soundtrack.