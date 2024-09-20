Netflix gives behind-the-scenes looks at Wednesday season 2 and Stranger Things season 5 but it’s not the big reveals I wanted

Wednesday season 2 and Stranger Things season 5 have been hot topics since they were confirmed, but Netflix subscribers have been waiting a while for updates. With no trailers released yet for either, it's understandable if you were expecting these to drop during the big Netflix Geeked Week announcements.

Sadly, the best streaming service doesn't have full trailers or even release dates for us. Instead, we've been given some behind-the-scenes looks at both shows, which admittedly does include a release window for Wednesday season 2. As nice as it is to take a look around, I know I'm definitely hungry for some more information so it's a shame this wasn't confirmed after building up the hype for so long.

Nevertheless, it's worth checking them both out if you're curious about the production but we'll have to wait a little longer for any footage or exact release dates for these best Netflix shows, it seems. All we know is, they're arriving next year... at some point!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Starting with Tim Burton's Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family daughter, the cast and crew were on hand to show us some of season 2. As we can see, alongside Ortega key cast members like Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzman (Gomez) and Emma Myers (Enid) are all back, including everyone's favorite sentient severed hand, Thing. Check out the hand actor, Victor Dorobantu if you're curious how he brings it to life, he's very cool.

But there's not a lot to go off, including plot details, with Wednesday herself making a joke at the end saying: "If we showed you any more your eyes would bleed, and I'm not that generous". In character, sure, but not very fair for us!

FIRST LOOK: behind-the-scenes of Wednesday season 2. Coming 2025. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/NlucwUWdzLSeptember 20, 2024

Elsewhere, the Stranger Things cast took us on a tour of the iconic Hawkins set. Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) showed two lucky fans around in a 7-minute video, but there's no confirmed release beyond 2025 for this show either.

Attention Nerds: We went back to set and brought the biggest Stranger Things geeks to check it out for #GeekedWeek! pic.twitter.com/j7Zv7TMyOBSeptember 20, 2024

Considering shows like Squid Game season 2 and Black Mirror season 7 got some big announcements around casting and trailers, the lack of content for these big shows may frustrate fans. I guess we'll have to wait a little longer to find out what's in store, but 2025 is shaping up to be a big year.

