New teaser for The Sandman season 2 reveals dreamy first looks at its Norse gods, a fraught family feast, and a 2025 Netflix release window

The Sandman season 2 is gearing up to wake from its slumber in 2025 – and, to tide us over until then, Netflix has lifted the lid on its development with a dreamy behind-the-scenes video.

Unveiled during Netflix Geeked Week 2024's live event, the three-minute-long teaser is full of fascinating details about The Sandman's sophmore outing. Indeed, not only does it confirm that the high-fantasy series will return sometime next year, but it also provides plenty of first looks at new characters who'll debut in season 2, as well as some vague hints at what its story will entail.

The video opens with a quick montage of some season 1 clips, before transitioning to showrunner Allan Heinberg and lead star Tom Sturridge, who plays Dream/Morpheus, discussing what's in store for the titular character in one of popular Netflix show's second installment.

"At the start of season 2, Dream is in a place of rebuilding," Sturridge mused, before Heinberg interjected: "He's determined to sort of go back and account for his behavior in the past". Sturridge then leaves us hanging with another very telling hint: "Of which the consequences are enormous". That... doesn't sound good, but I'm sure Morpheus has a plan to rectify things, right?

Anyway, it sounds like The Sandman season 2 is slightly reworking the overarching narrative that plays out in Neil Gaiman's graphic-novel series of the same name. Fans should rest easy, though, because it won't deviate too far from the source material. Instead, Heinberg simply said the TV adaptation will focus entirely on Dream's perspective of events that play out, with the show's extensive supporting cast playing in and around him.

"The Sandman, as a comic book, is an anthology that has a core narrative in its center," he said. "Our show really is the story about Dream, so every decision we've made story-wise in season 2 has been to follow Dream's story."

After that, the behind-the-scenes footage moves on to reveal some other snippets about The Sandman's next entry. Unsurprisingly, Heinberg is keen to point out that season 2 will introduce the rest of the Endless, aka the immortal beings who oversee the various realms of The Sandman's universe.

We already knew they'd be debuting next season, with Netflix announcing the actors who'll play Delirium, Destiny, and The Prodigal in season 2 in late May, but it's nonetheless pleasing to hear its showrunner getting so excited about their arrival. We even get a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Delirium in the teaser, too, which you can view in the tweet above; and, judging by what's shown in this new video, we'll see all seven of them reunite for a potentially fraught family feast. It looks like it'll be like a traditional Christmas dinner, with melodrama, familial infighting, and lots of alcohol to go around, too.

That trio aren't the only new faces who'll pop up in season 2, mind you. The Sandman 2's latest sneak peek reveals a few of the nine new faces who have been roused from their sleep for season 2 as well, including its takes on the iconic Norse god trio of Odin, Thor, and Loki. "Fans will not be disappointed" with a big banquet scene that'll provide plenty of entertainment and dramatic value, too, Heinberg claimed.

There's so much more hidden within the teaser, including brief glimpses at season 2's new sets and costumes, but I'd be here all day if I discussed them in more detail. So, if you haven't already, watch the video above, which, as I said, confirms that season 2 will be with us at some point next year. Considering that it's been nearly two years since The Sandman season 2 was officially announced, and almost 12 months since production restarted on The Sandman 2 following the 2023 Hollywood strikes, I'm eager to return to the land of The Dreaming, and I'm sure you are, too.