New Squid Game season 2 trailer confirms some big plot details about the hit Netflix show's return, and I can't wait to dive back in

Squid Game season 2 arrives in a few months and we've finally got a clearer picture of what the anticipated new instalment will bring to the table. With the first season setting new records for Netflix, aka the world's best streaming service, fans, myself included, have been desperate to see what happens next. They've already got us excited with a big The Platform 2 update, and now Squid Game has a huge new trailer.

The season 1 finale of this worthy entry into the best Netflix shows hinted that Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) would go back to the games, but, after enduring some truly horrifying stuff among other desperate hopefuls who were desperate for money, he's clearly had enough. It seems he's on the warpath, ready to take down the games from the inside but, considering the heartbreak and twists of the first season, anything's possible.

Thankfully, Netflix Geeked Week has answered our prayers when it comes to Squid Game season 2's story, with an actual first-look teaser (see below) and Netflix press release giving us our best insight into the wildly popular show's sophomore outing.

What is the plot of Squid Game season 2?

Gi-hun will have to participate in the games once more in Squid Game's second season (Image credit: Juhan Noh/Netflix)

Set three years after winning season 1 of Squid Game, sole survivor Seong Gi-hun decides against visiting his daughter in the US. Instead, he finds himself pulled back into the twisted children's games, with a new group of desperate contestants ready to compete to the death for a huge 45.6 billion won prize. (which is about $34 million).

The trailer itself is largely wordless, but teases a lot in its 30-second runtime. The guards are once again closely watching participants, while a bird's eye view suggests Gi-hun (and us as viewers) are returning to the games' blood-soaked island again. Unsurprisingly, specific game details aren't clear, but the trailer hints at some pretty dark stuff, including pushing coffins tied with ribbons into an incinerator, omnious countdowns, guards with guns around every corner, and more.

The final shot confirms that Gi-hun is once again player 456, with the cycle repeating itself, as a large group of contestants in tracksuits walk out into a courtyard featuring big rainbow circles. That's the closest real glimpse of any game we have so far, but we'll have to remain patient. Squid Game season 2 isn't out until December 26, so we've got – at the time of publication – another three months until we're reunited with Gi-hun, Young-hee, and more. The festive season can't come soon enough.

