Netflix reveals new Squid Game season 2 trailer – and we've got one big theory about what it's teasing

Squid Game season two is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 26 but if that's too long to wait then you can get an early sneak peek at the show's players (both new and returning characters) in a new teaser trailer that was released today, August 12. Check it out below.

In the short trailer, we see the return of Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee-Jung jae, gazing into the lens with a dark backdrop and the same spine-chilling soundtrack from season one of the best Netflix series, which could easily be a trailer for a new Jordan Peele psychological thriller. We know that the plot of season two will follow the events of the first games, which will see Gi-hun on his mission to identify and seek revenge on the games’ creators, but the trailer heavily points to new characters who we think will play an integral role in Gi-hun’s next chapter.

The addition of the show’s new characters is nothing new to us as Netflix has already unveiled its new cast members, recruiting actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and Lee Jin-uk for the game’s second round of life or death challenges. But Netflix’s roll out for Squid Game season two is still one of total mystery as the trailer avoids revealing the identities of the show’s new additions, showing only the player numbers 007, 044, 120, 125, 222, and a few others in a rapid jump-cut sequence.

These players are the ones to keep an eye on

When Squid Game first arrived on the best streaming service in 2021, it became an instant hit, quickly becoming Netflix’s most-watched show at the time. Now, three years since its debut, a second season is finally on the way but Netflix is being very quiet about details – hence its ‘hush hush’ way of going about its out roll. And while we still don’t know exactly what we’re in store for, the new character teaser trailer points us towards a more robust theory about its plot.

We’ve previously shared what we think will occur in addition to new gruesome challenges, one of those being our thoughts that Hwang Jun-ho’s fate will be explored more in season two, and now the new trailer invites new theories about the new players joining Gi-hun in his second round. The specific player numbers we see in the trailer are revealed in a very on-the-nose manner, which makes us think that each will play an important role in Gi-hun’s success – or failure – in getting revenge on the games’ creators.

Netflix is doing a brilliant job at brewing speculation of who these new players are, and doesn’t give any indication of their purpose in season two, meaning they could either aid Gi-hun, or bring about his demise. It’s really anyone’s game at this point.

