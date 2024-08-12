Netflix faces Stranger Things leak threats as hackers on X claim to have first three episodes of the show’s final season

Fans of one of the best Netflix series have been patiently waiting for the arrival of Stranger Things’ fifth season, but now the streaming giant is facing online threats more menacing than Vecna himself. In an X (formerly Twitter) post released on August 8 when Netflix was in the middle of a huge data breach that saw episodes from other shows leaked, an anonymous hacker warned that they had access to the final season’s first three episodes and that they'd upload and post it "later".

The news was posted from the account @UpsideDownScoop, a Stranger Things fan account that shares news, updates, and leaks regarding the Netflix show. While Netflix has not yet responded to the threat, the entertainment site Soap Central has since reported on the leaks, sharing that “the anonymous leaker has insisted that he has the first three episodes of Stranger Things season 5, which he will leak at some point”.

But just like last week, when the post was originally released, there’s still no credibility attached to the rumors. Nevertheless, the news has instilled a lot of worry and skepticism among fans of the show who are now, understandably, concerned about running into leaks and spoilers that may crop up online.

Netflix in the midst of a leak crisis

It’s frustrating for Netflix to have yet another show facing a leak, but this isn’t new territory for the best streaming service. It seems as though these online hackers have it in for Netflix with so many of its shows being leaked online recently. This was down to an issue that occurred with one of its production partners, with Netflix telling The Wrap: “One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online”.

As it stands, this is Netflix’s biggest leak-based scandal yet and as a result immediate action has been taken to ensure more leaks are prevented, as it’s unknown how many Netflix movies and shows are in jeopardy. The concern that the fifth and final season of Stranger Things would be the next target for online leaks quickly rose, and now this concern has become an unfortunate reality for Netflix.

In the build up to Stranger Things season five, Netflix released a first look video in July with behind-the-scenes footage and the hint at a possible time jump in addition to social media posts that tease the show’s gripping finale. An official release date has yet to be unveiled, however I can imagine that the final season will arrive in two parts like other recent titles – let's just hope that the episodes do get released as Netflix intended.

