Get your calendars ready! Virgin River star confirms that season 6 will arrive on Netflix in late 2024

Virgin River fans, you might not have to wait until next year for season six to land on the world's best streaming service, according to an exciting update from the show's star Alexandra Breckenridge.

Deadline had originally reported in February that Virgin River season six wouldn't be arriving on Netflix until 2025 as filming could not commence in Vancouver until March due to weather conditions. Fans were understandably disappointed by the news given that a new season of Virgin River has landed on the streamer every year since its debut in 2019.

But now it seems that the hit Netflix show will be coming in 2024 after all, as Breckenridge shared some intriguing information about the show's release date. In response to a fan's question about whether there was an update for the upcoming season, the Mel Monroe actress wrote in an Instagram Story seen by the Express: "I’m curious. I know it was announced that season six will be airing this year in 2024, where, previously this year, we didn’t think it would air until 2025."

Breckenridge continued to keep fans on their toes about when Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and Mel Monroe's (Breckenridge) love story would continue as she reportedly added: "Well thanks for all the guesses on when Virgin River season six will be coming out. I totally know what date it is. I can't tell you though. It's going to be a great season. I think you're all going to enjoy it a lot. I hope you enjoy it."

When will Virgin River season six be released on Netflix?

Netflix never confirmed the reports that the show’s sixth season was delayed to 2025 but the streaming giant has since given an update about the release date of one of the best Netflix shows. Indeed, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos announced that Virgin River will be coming in 2024 in late July, confirming Breckenridge's comments.

Netflix Life revealed that Virgin River was mentioned during the Netflix Q2 2024 earnings announcement when Sarandos discussed the upcoming slate of programming in 2024. Sarandos said on the call: “Just before the end of this year we’ve got Squid Game’s return, Emily in Paris’s return, a new season of Selling Sunset, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Diplomat, Virgin River, Love is Blind, Ryan Murphy has an incredible new season of Monsters. That’s all just coming up before the end of the year."

Now that Sarandos specifically mentioned that Virgin River season six is coming up before the end of 2024, it seemingly confirms that the new season might drop in the final months of this year.

