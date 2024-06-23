Virgin River season 6: Netflix release date, cast, plot synopsis, and more

Virgin River has become one of the best Netflix series with its addictive sleepy town drama that’s played out across five seasons so far. The series has been known to constantly top the best streaming service ’s weekly top 10 most-watched shows list so it’s no surprise that it got renewed for season six before season five aired.

Based on the Virgin River book series by Robyn Carr, the show follows nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), who moves to the remote North Californian town of Virgin River to escape the whirlwind of Los Angeles. Although she may have left the hustle and bustle of the city life behind, Mel soon gets swept up in the scandals and romance this seemingly peaceful town has to offer. From drug lords and love triangles to secret baby daddies and long-lost fathers, there’s been a lot to unpack over the past five seasons.

Here’s everything we know about Virgin River season six so far.

Virgin River season six doesn’t yet have an official release date. According to a report from Deadline in February, the series will likely come to Netflix sometime in 2025 as filming could not commence in Vancouver until March due to the weather.

The publication then reported that production for the upcoming season began on February 22, but it wasn’t until April 22 that Netflix confirmed that it officially had with a behind-the-scenes photo from the set (see below).

In the picture, fans can see Breckenridge and her co-star Martin Henderson, who plays her on-screen lover Jack Sheridan, excitedly standing together while holding a clapperboard so we know it’s definitely underway.

Virgin River season six cast

Our favorite Virgin River characters are set to return to season six of the series, including:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Brady

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

We can also expect a few more familiar faces to return with Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek, Teryl Rothery as Muriel, Nicola Cavendish as Connie, Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen and Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes.

Joining them are John Allen Nelson as Mel's biological dad Everett Reid, who has been harbouring a long-held secret and Kandyse McClure as firefighter Kaia, who arrived in season five and sparked up a romance with Preacher.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Netflix that we can expect some “new directions” for Preacher, Brady and Kaia, revealing: “Brady will be volunteering at the Virgin River fire station under Fire Chief Kaia, who is pulled into Preacher’s past sins. Also this season we’ll be surprised by some returning favorites from the past.”

In November 2023, Smith told Deadline that there will be returning villains in Virgin River season six, so we can guess that David Cubitt will be back as Calvin after he was exposed as the father of Charmaine’s twins, as well as his former right-hand man, Jimmy (Ian Tracey).

Rumors have also suggested that casting is underway to find a young Everett and Mel’s mom Sarah, both of which will feature in Virgin River season six.

Virgin River season six plot speculation

At the end of Virgin River season five part two, Mel discovered the identity of her mystery father, who turned out to be Virgin River resident Everett Reid. He initially didn’t want anything to do with her, but he eventually came round and shared an eagerness to have a relationship with his daughter.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Everett dropped the bombshell that he had “something important” to tell her, which will be revealed in Virgin River season six. Smith also confirmed that there will be a time jump and won’t be a direct pickup from the holiday episodes.

Smith added that season six will explore Everett’s backstory and what his connection to Virgin River was when he met Mel’s mom, with Deadline reporting that a young Everett and Sarah will feature in flashbacks.

As for our favorite couple Mel and Jack, they’ve faced some devastating hardships when it comes to their relationship and suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage. But it’s good news for them in season six as they advance on their path to parenthood and transform Lilly’s farm into their dream home.

As for Doc and Hope, we’ll see them in a “healthy” place after his macular degeneration diagnosis. Smith told Deadline in another interview that “he’ll get a good prognosis out of it, but other challenges will arise”.

With Doc’s proposal, Mel’s upcoming nuptials and Denny and Lizzie discussing marriage, there’s definitely wedding bells ringing in the air. "It seems like it's a great opportunity for a wedding season, doesn't it?" Smith shared. That at least appears to be guaranteed though as Smith promises “babies and wedding bells are never off the table on Virgin River”.

Virgin River season six future seasons

There has been no news on whether Virgin River will be renewed for more seasons, but due to its sheer popularity and huge fanbase, we wouldn’t be surprised if another series is confirmed in the future.

Similar shows to Virgin River

With more soapy scandal on the horizon, fans are excited for season six to land on Netflix, but if you can’t wait to watch Virgin River season six then check out our pick of five more powerful dramas in the meantime. We’ve also rounded up three other similar shows that didn’t make the list.

Ginny & Georgia

Ginny & Georgia follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her two children, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) as they move to a picturesque New England town to start a new life after years on the run, but fresh beginnings aren’t always easy.

Available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

Grey's Anatomy

Beloved medical drama Grey’s Anatomy focuses on Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and a team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as they face life-or-death decisions everyday while they lean on each other for support and develop close relationships.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US and Disney Plus in Australia and the UK.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper, who moves to Paris to provide an American point of view to a French marketing firm. In the City of Love, she tries her best to solve challenges in her work, complicated love life and friendships which often makes for some funny mishaps along the way.

Available to stream worldwide on Netflix.