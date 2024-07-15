Finally! Netflix reveals release date for a new real-life dating show that I've been waiting months for and I'm so excited

As a reality TV fan, when I first heard back in March 2024 that Love is Blind was heading across the pond to the UK I was understandably excited. Now, I can't wait to fall in love all over again as Netflix has finally announced that Love is Blind UK is landing on one of the best streaming services on August 7 and looking at the teaser trailer (see below), it's going to be just as exciting.

Love is Blind is one of the best guilty pleasure shows on Netflix (I'm definitely not afraid to admit that) and I instantly became hooked when the first season aired in 2020. The outrageous social experiment quickly became a cultural phenomenon with its crazy relationship drama and fiery confrontations, which has continued for six seasons now.

Love is Blind: UK | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From a wine-guzzling dog to a runaway bride falling into a ditch, Love is Blind has become one of the most-talked about shows thanks to the many iconic moments it has produced over the years. Whether you think love is blind or not, there's no doubt that Netflix's wacky twist on a dating show is addictive to watch.

If you're not familiar with the premise of Love is Blind, the dating show sees single men and women talk to each other from individual pods without seeing each other until they agree to get engaged purely from their conversations.

Despite the love triangles, tears, tantrums and drama, Love is Blind has surprisingly created long-lasting relationships for some (albeit very few), but we'll have to wait and see what they say at the altar for Love is Blind UK. After a number of spinoffs in Brazil, Japan, Mexico and Sweden, the Emmy-nominated series has finally set up the pods in an exciting new location for people in search of love.

Introducing your hosts of Love Is Blind: UK…Welcome to the pods, Emma and Matt Willis!! ❤️ Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/3GXtDxKNuNAugust 24, 2023

What is Love Is Blind UK about?

While the setting and hosts are different, Love is Blind UK follows the same premise as its predecessors. Thirty men and women enter separate pods, where they will date each other without seeing one another. If they get engaged, the couples will then see their fiancés for the very first time and see if their physical connection matches their emotional bond. When they go back to the real world, they will discover if love is truly blind as they deal with the pressures of everyday life while their impending wedding is only four weeks away. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Following in the footsteps of married couple and Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, new British hosts Emma and Matt Willis will be guiding the singles from their first day in the pods to the altar. Former Big Brother presenter Emma and Busted musician Matt have been together since 2004 and previously presented I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, as well as the BRITs and BAFTAs in 2008. It might not be our usual pick, but we'd consider it to have potential to be one of the best Netflix shows when it comes out.

