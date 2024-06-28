Netflix renews one of its most successful reality shows for a third season after raking in big viewership numbers

Netflix is set to expand its reality TV library with the popular dating show Perfect Match, which has been renewed for another season following the big viewership figures of season two – the series was one of the streamer’s 10 most-watched shows list for three weeks after its premiere earlier this month.

The best streaming service has found success with unscripted dating shows, especially when it comes to Perfect Match. Season one raked in a total of 137.2 million viewing hours in the first five weeks of its 2023 release and the second season is sitting at number eight on Netflix’s Global Top Ten for the week ending June 23.

Since the streamer launched its first original dating series, Dating Around, in 2019, Netflix has gone on to produce an endless list of reality TV talent that’s unmatched by other streaming platforms. Perfect Match gives Netflix the perfect opportunity to flaunt this fact as the series brings together some of the most famous singles from the platform’s most popular reality shows in the hope they find love.

Although it probably wouldn’t make it onto our best Netflix shows list, the fact that most of the contestants already know each other makes the drama even more chaotic than Love Island US.

Perfect Match season 3 – what we know so far

Hosted by Nick Lachey, Perfect Match brings together singles from across Netflix’s other reality shows such as Love is Blind , Too Hot to Handle , The Circle, The Mole and Selling Tampa and couples them up to test their romantic relationships through a series of compatibility challenges. Winning couples are then allowed to bring in new singles to spice up the competition, setting up potential love matches or causing trouble as they battle it out to be crowned the ’perfect match’.

Since Perfect Match season three has only just been renewed, there are no details regarding who will be appearing in the upcoming series from other shows. Season two saw Tolú from The Trust try to find love in the Perfect Match villa. The Trust is a relatively new reality series that only aired earlier this year, so it’s possible we might not have even met some of the potential cast members yet if Netflix introduces new reality shows during that time.

One reality show that could produce some Perfect Match contestants is Love is Blind, which launches in August 2024. Given the amount of Love is Blind stars who have gone on to try and find love again on Perfect Match, it wouldn’t be surprising to see someone from across the pond compete to be crowned the new ’perfect match’ in season three.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors