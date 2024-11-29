Netflix's new Virgin River season 6 trailer offers a swoon-worthy look at Mel and Jack's dreamy wedding

Netflix has released a new trailer for Virgin River season 6

The trailer teases drama and romance as Mel and Jack tie the knot

Virgin River was renewed for season 7 before season 6 has aired

Netflix has released the official trailer for Virgin River season 6 and I'm already swooning at Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) dreamy wedding.

After the best streaming service announced that Virgin River season 6 would be released on December, 19, Netflix released a first teaser trailer that recapped Mel and Jack's most romantic moments across the five seasons. Now, Netflix has released the full official Virgin River season 6 trailer that takes the (wedding) cake when it comes to drama and romance – hey, it wouldn't be Virgin River without it, right?

In the official trailer (see below) Mel and Jack get ready to say yes to forever at their spring wedding, meanwhile Brie (Zibby Allen) and Mike's (Marco Grazzini) relationship gets more serious, but there could be a potential love triangle forming as it looks like she might still have feelings for her ex Brady (Ben Hollingsworth). While it's oh-so-romantic, it's also dramatic as someone is airlifted in a helicopter and Denny (Kai Bradbury) and Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) come to terms with having a baby while he manages his Huntington's diagnosis.

We also get a glimpse at Mel with her biological father Everett (John Allen Nelson), who she reunited with on Christmas Day and all of our other favorite Virgin River residents as they go through their own personal hardships in season 6. The trailer also features a younger version of Mel's parents, Sarah (Jessica Rothe) and Everett (Callum Kerr), as Virgin River season 6 flashes back to how they met and fell in love in the 1970s.

There's more celebrations in store

Virgin River: Season 6 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“You ready for this?” Mel asks Jack at the start of the trailer, while we won't hear his answer until December 19 (I'm sure it's a yes), there's even more good news in store as the best Netflix show has been renewed for season 7 with filming set to begin in 2025.

Netflix officially confirmed the news, posting a video on social media with the cast announcing that Virgin River is coming back for another installment.

Good news, VIRGIN RIVER is confirmed to come back for Season 7! More love, drama, and small-town charm coming your way. You're very welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WcJYNko3HTOctober 23, 2024

This means that Virgin River season 7 could be released in late 2025 or early 2026 where we'll potentially see the couple happily married and maybe even a baby on the way following Mel's heartbreaking miscarriage.

For now though, I'll be getting the tissues ready for Mel and Jack's wedding long-awaited nuptials this festive season.