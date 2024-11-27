Netflix's #1 series A Man on the Inside is a hit - here are 3 more comedy shows that are just as good with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

A Man on the Inside has taken Netflix subscribers by storm, pulling in nearly 7 millions views worldwide and becoming the no. 1 most-watched show on one of the best streaming services.

Ted Danson teams up with series creator Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) once again for this new comedy series, and The Good Place fans will be over the moon to see him back on our screens.

Based on Maite Alberdi's 2020 documentary The Mole Agent, A Man on the Inside follows a retired professor (Danson), as he's still grieving his wife's death. However, he gets a new lease of life when a private investigator hires him to go undercover inside a retirement home and solve the mystery of a stolen family heirloom.

With 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, A Man on the Inside has swiftly become one of the best Netflix shows. Seems hard to match, doesn't it? Well, here are three comedy shows that are just as good with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to enjoy next.

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Good Place

The Good Place Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~23 minute episodes

~23 minute episodes Creator: Michael Schur

I couldn't do this list without including Schur's other beloved comedy series The Good Place, which also stars Danson in all his comedic glory. In The Good Place, morally corrupt saleswoman Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) mistakenly finds herself in a heaven-like afterlife supervised by architect Michael (Danson). Eleanor knows she doesn't deserve to be in the Good Place due to her bad behavior as a mortal, so she attempts to hide her imperfect past and become a more ethical person to avoid being sent to the Bad Place. This thought-provoking sitcom is an ideal binge watch with heaps of laugh-out-loud moments and witty characters.

Russian Doll

Russian Doll: Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 97%

97% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~ 28 minute episodes

~ 28 minute episodes Creators: Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler

Russian Doll follows Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne), a cynical video game designer who is caught in a time loop at her 36th birthday party. She repeatedly attends the same event and dies at the end of the night each time only to awaken the next day as if nothing happened. Lyonne's wisecracking and the supporting cast of kooky characters makes this a dead funny watch. Meanwhile, TechRadar's Henry St Leger writes that "Russian Doll is the perfect Netflix show for our repetitive times" and that it "finds a way to make the repetition thrilling, even turning it into a catalyst for change."

The Kominsky Method

The Kominsky Method Trailer Season 1 (2018) Michael Douglas Netflix Series - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~ 26 minute episodes

~ 26 minute episodes Creator: Chuck Lorre

The Kominsky Method has a star-studded Hollywood cast as Michael Douglas plays acting coach Sandy Kominsky and Alan Arkin as his best friend Norman Newlander, who keep each other laughing as they navigate the ups and downs of growing older in Los Angeles. The Kominsky Method is the perfect blend of comedy and drama that offers touching insights into aging. However, Douglas and Arkin are the real show-stoppers here with their on-screen chemistry.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors