Netflix's #1 movie Hot Frosty has melted subscribers' hearts – here are 3 more comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Much like Santa's sack, these comedies are a mixed bag
Netflix's top 10 movies has been taken over by Christmas flicks, with the festive rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas falling behind the current no. 1 movie Hot Frosty, which has pulled in 26 million views worldwide in the week ending November 17.
Dubbed as a a "sexy snowman romance" by The Guardian, Hot Frosty follows widow Cathy (Lacey Chabert) as she magically brings a snowman to life and helps her find love again before he melts.
Hot Frosty has become a snow-cessful hit with its 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, so it deserves a place on our best Netflix movies as well as our great Christmas movies on Netflix list. If you're ready for more love and laughter then check out these three comedies on the best streaming service with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Private Life
- RT score: 94%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 123 minutes
- Director: Tamara Jenkins
Private Life follows Richard (Paul Giamatti) and Rachel (Kathryn Hahn), a married couple struggling to conceive who try to navigate the world of adoption and IVF. The dramedy offers a personal look into the heartbreak of infertility that manages to stay empathetic while also being funny. Prepare to laugh, cry and experience every emotion in between as you go on this rollercoaster journey with them.
Girl Haunts Boy
- RT score: 91%
- Age rating: PG
- Length: 100 minutes
- Director: Emily Ting
In Girl Haunts Boy, 17-year-old Cole (Michael Cimino) is grieving the loss of his dad when he forms a romantic bond with Bea (Peyton List), a ghost from the 1920s. As they navigate life and death, the couple must break an ancient curse that changes their relationship forever. This tender rom-com explores grief, love and loss that will have hopeless romantics in tears. Girl Haunts Boy is a heartwarming young adult love story you didn't know you needed.
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
- RT score: 91%
- Age rating: R
- Length: 52 minutes
- Director: Laura Murphy
Murderville's senior detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) returns to solve a critical Christmas case. With the help of his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he's on a mission to find out who killed Santa. If the pressure of saving Christmas wasn't enough, Bateman and Rudolph aren't given a script and have no idea what's about to happen. Alongside Terry Seattle, the pair must improvise their way through the case and decide who is the killer. There's plenty of surprises in this strikingly silly mystery that delivers some big laughs no matter the time of year.
You might also like
- Arcane season 2 cast and character guide: who's playing who in the popular Netflix show's final chapter?
- Netflix drops trailer for 'true-ish' new series Apple Cider Vinegar that shows the bitter side of the wellness industry
- I'm so excited for Beyoncé's live NFL show on Netflix, despite the Tyson vs Paul streaming disaster
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate.