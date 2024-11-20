Netflix's #1 movie Hot Frosty has melted subscribers' hearts – here are 3 more comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's top 10 movies has been taken over by Christmas flicks, with the festive rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas falling behind the current no. 1 movie Hot Frosty, which has pulled in 26 million views worldwide in the week ending November 17.

Dubbed as a a "sexy snowman romance" by The Guardian, Hot Frosty follows widow Cathy (Lacey Chabert) as she magically brings a snowman to life and helps her find love again before he melts.

Hot Frosty has become a snow-cessful hit with its 90% Rotten Tomatoes score, so it deserves a place on our best Netflix movies as well as our great Christmas movies on Netflix list. If you're ready for more love and laughter then check out these three comedies on the best streaming service with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Private Life

Private Life | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 94%

94% Age rating: R

R Length: 123 minutes

123 minutes Director: Tamara Jenkins

Private Life follows Richard (Paul Giamatti) and Rachel (Kathryn Hahn), a married couple struggling to conceive who try to navigate the world of adoption and IVF. The dramedy offers a personal look into the heartbreak of infertility that manages to stay empathetic while also being funny. Prepare to laugh, cry and experience every emotion in between as you go on this rollercoaster journey with them.

Girl Haunts Boy

Girl Haunts Boy | Trailer | On Netflix Oct. 10th 2024 - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Emily Ting

In Girl Haunts Boy, 17-year-old Cole (Michael Cimino) is grieving the loss of his dad when he forms a romantic bond with Bea (Peyton List), a ghost from the 1920s. As they navigate life and death, the couple must break an ancient curse that changes their relationship forever. This tender rom-com explores grief, love and loss that will have hopeless romantics in tears. Girl Haunts Boy is a heartwarming young adult love story you didn't know you needed.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 91%

91% Age rating: R

R Length: 52 minutes

52 minutes Director: Laura Murphy

Murderville's senior detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) returns to solve a critical Christmas case. With the help of his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he's on a mission to find out who killed Santa. If the pressure of saving Christmas wasn't enough, Bateman and Rudolph aren't given a script and have no idea what's about to happen. Alongside Terry Seattle, the pair must improvise their way through the case and decide who is the killer. There's plenty of surprises in this strikingly silly mystery that delivers some big laughs no matter the time of year.

You might also like