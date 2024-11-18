I'm so excited for Beyoncé's live NFL show on Netflix, despite the Tyson vs Paul streaming disaster

Beyoncé will perform songs from her album Cowboy Carter for the first time during the Ravens-Houston game on Christmas Day.

Netflix’s most recent live stream of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight proved that, despite being one of the best streaming services, perhaps Netflix isn’t the be-all and end-all when it comes to live events. But its glitchy livestream hasn’t put me off just yet, especially when you throw Beyoncé into the mix.

As part of Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday, the platform has revealed that none other than Beyoncé herself will be taking to the stage to perform at the Ravens-Texans game halftime show on December 25 at the NRG stadium.

Performing in the host city and her hometown of Houston, Beyonce is tipped to give the album's first live performance with songs from her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter, which has just been nominated for a total of 11 Grammy Awards making it the most nominated album in Grammy history.

In what is expected to be a new holiday tradition for Netflix, the streamer will be the global host to two games taking place on Christmas Day starting with the Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers game, which goes live at 1pm ET. Beyoncé will perform during the second game (Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans) which will kick off at 4:30pm ET. The halftime performance will be produced by Beyoncé's company Parkwood Entertainment in collaboration with Jesse Collins Entertainment.

In light of this next venture for Netflix, Beyoncé is by all means no stranger to both the NFL and the streaming service itself. In 2013 she headlined the Superbowl halftime show, and appeared as a guest performer alongside Bruno Mars in 2016 when Coldplay performed at the 50th halftime show. When it comes to collaborations with Netflix, Beyonce put out her Homecoming concert movie/ documentary in 2019 which showed the ins and outs of her groundbreaking headlining Coachella performance - one of my favorite music movies on streaming.

Finally, I get to hear Cowboy Carter live for the first time

While the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul livestream wasn’t the best reflection of Netflix’s ability to stream live events, it certainly won’t get in the way of Beyoncé and I. Since Cowboy Carter was released in March this year, which will definitely appear in my Spotify Wrapped 2024, we’ve heard not even a peep of a live performance from Beyoncé, so her debuting the album’s first live show in her hometown for Netflix is more than a big deal for us fans.

Still, there hasn’t been any more announcements regarding the performance itself other than what we already know – but that’s just Beyoncé being Beyoncé. But according to Netflix, she’s expected to be joined by some of the artists featured on the most recent album, meaning that Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey, Linda Martell, or even Dolly Parton could make an appearance. If there’s one thing that Beyonce knows how to do, it’s give us the unexpected.

