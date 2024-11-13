Netflix festive thriller Carry-On has a gripping new trailer and it's like Phone Booth if it was set in a busy airport

Netflix has released the official trailer for festive thriller Carry-On

The movie is heading to the streaming service on December 13

Trailer gives first-look at Jason Bateman's villain character

It's mid-November, so all the Christmas teasers are rolling in and Netflix has just dropped a first proper look at Carry-On, which looks a lot like Phone Booth if it was set at an airport during Christmas. If I haven't sold you on that alone, you can watch the trailer below and you'll see exactly what I mean ahead of the movie's release on December 13. It happens to be a Friday as well so, well played Netflix, because this protagonist really is having an unlucky day!

The best streaming service seems to be leading the charge when it comes to Christmas movies – if you don't think this new thriller sounds like one then read why we previously compared Carry-On to the beloved festive movie Die Hard, which is a Christmas movie, actually. It's a fair comparison, but something about the latest trailer just screams Phone Booth to me, and that's a very good thing.

The trailer gives me that high-tension feeling like you're trapped despite being in a public setting with a madman targeting you. This is exactly what I was talking about when I said Red One has proven we need more action-packed festive movies. Sorry Hallmark, but I want to go where the action is.

Carry-On | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What do we know about Carry-On?

The gripping thriller follows a young TSA agent who has to spend his Christmas Eve fighting a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a flight. As if festive travel wasn't stressful enough as it is, you know?

Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, and Jason Bateman lead the cast of the movie, which was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is also the genius behind The Shallows, one of my favorite shark movies. It's also important to note that Bateman is playing a bad, shady guy in this, and I'm loving the emergence of actors in more villainous roles. Recently, Hugh Grant terrified me in Heretic, and I can't wait to see Jason Bateman in action too.

