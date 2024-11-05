Netflix will remove most of its interactive titles next month – now's the time to play them before they're gone

Netflix plans to remove all but four of its interactive titles next month.

Netflix will shelve nearly all of its interactive titles next month

Out of the 24 interactive specials, only four will remain

There's still interactive content available within Netflix games

Netflix will remove nearly all of its interactive shows and movies on December 1, which means now's the time to take advantage of your subscription and actually play them before they're gone.

The best streaming service confirmed the news to The Verge, where they revealed that only four out of the 24 Interactive Specials will remain. These are Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild.

I remember playing one of Netflix's first interactive movies Black Mirror: Bandersnatch back in 2018, and being both fascinated and frightened by the dark turns in this next level storytelling. The removal of the titles marks a disappointing end to a new form of engaging narrative experiences for audiences.

In addition to interactive specials, such as Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure and Barbie Epic Road Trip, Netflix also made other interactive forms of content, including quizzes, a daily trivia series, which we unfortunately found boring, and a trivia game you could play with a friend. Given the limited amount of titles available in this format and the lack of variety, it suggests that they weren't a success for the streamer.

What interactive specials will be leaving Netflix?

Choose Love, an interactive rom-com will be removed from Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's first interactive stories were released in 2017: Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile and Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout. However, Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale seems to have disappeared from the streamer.

It's a shame to see these various interactive titles removed from the streaming platform as they cater to a wide audience. Netflix's latest title Choose Love, is an interactive rom-com where you choose your own romantic adventure, meanwhile Escape the Undertaker delves into the world of WWE. There's also specials based off franchises like Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!, and Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama.

“The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas,” spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher told The Verge.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, this news doesn't mean that the streamer is straying away from interactive titles related to some of their best Netflix movies and shows. On its visual novel app Netflix Stories, there are games based on my favorite reality shows Selling Sunset and Love is Blind, as well as hit series Outer Banks and Emily in Paris that you can still enjoy.