Netflix's interactive rom-com lets you choose between happily ever after or tears

If you enjoyed Netflix's interactive movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch but wished it was a bit more cheerful, Choose Love could be the perfect show for you. It's Netflix's latest interactive movie, and the first one to be an interactive romantic comedy.

The movie stars Laura Marano, Evan Jogia and Scott Michael Foster, and it's directed by Stuart McDonald, whose CV includes Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The script is by Josann McGibbon, who has worked on hits including Runaway Bride and Desperate Housewives.

Marano plays Cami Conway, a recording engineer who appears to have the perfect life. She has a cute boyfriend, a good job and a bright future ahead of her. And then things go badly wrong, which is where you come in. Will you wreck her romance by succumbing to temptation, make her revisit old flames she might be better off forgetting or help her find true love? That's up to you and your TV remote.

How will Choose Love enable you to, er, choose love?

If you've watched/played Netflix's previous interactive movies, such as the aforementioned Bandersnatch, Escape The Undertaker or You Vs Wild – or if you've played a recent game such as as one of the Horizon Forbidden West games – or ever played a 'Choose Your Own Adventure' interactive book, you'll know what to expect.

At pivotal plot points you decide which particular path to take, and those choices while their outcomes are not necessarily obvious at the time – will change the outcome for Cami. That means there's lots of rewatch value too, because if you don't like the ending you can go back and make different choices.

Here's what Netflix says about the series: "The feature will offer viewers the ability to decide what journey the main characters take over the course of this love story, making decisions that can create a variety of unique storylines and multiple endings. Cami, and viewers, will face a kaleidoscope of tempting-but-tough choices ranging from more serious ethical dilemmas to the frivolous 'Truth or Dare' games.”

We've included the trailer above, and as you can see it looks like a lot of fun. The full movie starts streaming on Netflix on 31 August 2023, so make sure to revisit our best Netflix movies ranking to see how we rate it.