The Black Mirror movie 'Bandersnatch' hits Netflix on December 28, 2018

Has Netflix won the battle for top Christmas TV this year? It's looking likely – first it rolled out the charming Kurt Russel-starring 'The Christmas Chronicles' and now this – the first feature-length Black Mirror 'movie'.

Netflix has just revealed the trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, as well as some bombshell news – it'll be hitting the streaming service in just a day's time on December 28, 2018.

Here's that trailer in all its glory...

What is Bandersnatch?

For the uninitiated, Black Mirror is a series of standalone TV shows, each (usually) focussing on a dystopian vision of where technology, if abused, could lead us.

Created by former games journalist Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror has become must-watch TV over the past decade, with Netflix recently acquiring the exclusive rights to future episodes of the show.

With the might of Netflix's budget behind it, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch looks like the most ambitious undertaking for the series to date. While the trailer doesn't reveal all the special's secrets, it appears to focus around a troubled video game developer in 1980s Britain, whose creation looks to take on a life of its own.

That is... we think that's what's happening. With Black Mirror, as the series' title suggests, all is never quite what it seems. We'll look forward to seeing exactly what's in store for us when Bandersnatch releases imminently.