Live
Tudum 2022 live blog: everything announced during Netflix's global fan event
Tudum 2022 will bring plenty of exciting Netflix news
Tudum 2022 has arrived! Netflix's global fan event has returned for its second year, and we're expecting to see and hear exciting reveals concerning the biggest Netflix properties around.
From news about new and the best Netflix shows around, to spectacular-looking sequels to the best Netflix movies and new Netflix films, the world's biggest streamer will be bringing us a lot of new content to get excited about.
Netflix has already dropped a few interesting announcements, such as Hellbound season 2 (opens in new tab) and Money Heist Korea: Economic Area Part 2 (opens in new tab) unveiled earlier in the day. Those reveals and plenty more came during Tudum 2022's Korean and Indian presentations.
With the US, UK, and European portion of Tudum 2022 kicking off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, we're expecting a ton of release date announcements, trailer reveals, exclusive news, and more to be unveiled. And TechRadar will be on hand to bring you every piece of news as it drops in real time.
We'll be updating this live blog over the next three hours. So make sure you leave this page to auto-refresh to stay up to date of the biggest and best Tudum 2022 reveals.
While we wait for the US, UK, and European part of Tudum 2022 to start, Netflix has already made a couple of big announcements concerning some of its most beloved shows.
Earlier today, the Korean and Indian portions of Tudum 2022 were held, and there were a few notable reveals during the Korean section in particular.
Netflix announced that a second season of Hellbound (opens in new tab) was on its way, while a Tudum exclusive clip for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 (opens in new tab) was also debuted. The only 'big' announcement was the release of deleted scene from Squid Game season 1, which you can view above. Yeah, I would have liked to have seen some Squid Game season 2 news, too, but I'll take what I can get.
Good morning/afternoon/evening, Netflix fans! And welcome to TechRadar's live blog for Tudum 2022, the latest installment in Netflix's global fan event.
For next three hours, I'll be bringing you every major announcement, trailer reveal, exclusive news drop, and more about your favorite Netflix movies and TV shows.
I'm expecting plenty to be revealed during the US, UK, and European portion of the event, which kicks off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. How about some news about The Witcher season 3? Or You season 4? Or how about some information on Netflix's forthcoming slate of movies, including Knives Out 2? There's a lot we can see and hear about in the next few hours.
So, grab yourself a drink and some snacks, and join me as we find out what Netflix has up its sleeve.
