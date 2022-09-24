Tudum 2022 live blog: everything announced during Netflix's global fan event

Tudum 2022's US, UK, and European presentation begins at 10 AM PT. (Image credit: Netflix)

Tudum 2022 has arrived! Netflix's global fan event has returned for its second year, and we're expecting to see and hear exciting reveals concerning the biggest Netflix properties around.

From news about new and the best Netflix shows around, to spectacular-looking sequels to the best Netflix movies and new Netflix films, the world's biggest streamer will be bringing us a lot of new content to get excited about.

Netflix has already dropped a few interesting announcements, such as Hellbound season 2 (opens in new tab) and Money Heist Korea: Economic Area Part 2 (opens in new tab) unveiled earlier in the day. Those reveals and plenty more came during Tudum 2022's Korean and Indian presentations.

With the US, UK, and European portion of Tudum 2022 kicking off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, we're expecting a ton of release date announcements, trailer reveals, exclusive news, and more to be unveiled. And TechRadar will be on hand to bring you every piece of news as it drops in real time.

We'll be updating this live blog over the next three hours. So make sure you leave this page to auto-refresh to stay up to date of the biggest and best Tudum 2022 reveals.