First clip for Netflix's Wednesday contains an unexpected Captain America reference

Audio player loading…

Netflix has revealed the first extended clip from its forthcoming Wednesday Addams TV series.

The 90-second clip, which was released as part of Netflix's Tudum 2022 global fan event, gives us an insight into the moody but humorous aesthetic and tone that the Netflix show is going for. Oh, and it also contains an unexpected Marvel reference that Captain America would be proud of.

Check out the first clip for Netflix's Wednesday Addams series below:

Did you pick up on Cap's iconic "I could do this all day" quote? We'd be amazed if you didn't.

Anyway, as you'll have seen in the clip, Wednesday Addams isn't enamored with her parents wherever she's currently located. And things don't get much rosier for the Addams Family's teenage daughter, either, with Morticia and Gomez Addams sending Thing – an anthropomorphic human hand that can't speak – to spy on her.

Unsurprisingly, the macabre-thinking Wednesday has designs on locking Thing away so it can't return to her parents and tell them what she's up to – namely, that she plans to escape wherever she is. However, Wednesday decides to give Thing a choice – pledge its allegiance to her, and it can remain free. Understandably, given the alternative, it doesn't take long for Thing to agree to these terms.

The exclusive Tudum clip comes one month (and a day!) after the first official trailer for Wednesday Addams dropped online. That teaser gave us a much better idea of the comedy-horror vibe that Netflix's live-action series is going for, but this new clip offers a greater insight into how well Jenna Ortega will embody the role of Wednesday in the character's first standalone tale.

The new footage also arrives 24 hours after Wednesday's TV show received an official release date: November 23, which is, unsurprisingly, a Wednesday. Spooky season will be well over by then, but it'll make for an exciting post-Halloween watch nonetheless.

Wednesday premieres November 23! Snap, snap. pic.twitter.com/Ejwn9U5Sl9September 23, 2022 See more

Netflix's Wednesday stars Ortega in the lead role, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez portraying Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley Addams respectively.

Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Riki Lindhorne, and Christina Ricci – who played Wednesday in the beloved Addams Family films of the early 1990s – are also among the show's substantial supporting cast.

For more on Tudum 2022, be sure to follow TechRadar's live blog as new announcements and reveals about the best Netflix movies and TV shows are unveiled in real time.