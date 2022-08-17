Netflix's Wednesday Addams TV show gets a creepy and kooky first trailer

Audio player loading…

Wednesday, Netflix's revival of beloved franchise The Addams Family, has been handed a Fall 2022 release window date.

An official trailer accompanied the release date announcement, which gives us our best look yet at the gothic, dark comedy before its arrival later this year. Just watch out for any piranhas in your local swimming pool next time you go:

The comedy-horror Netflix series will be released on the streaming giant at an undisclosed date later this year. If we had to guess, though, we predict Wednesday will be with us in time for Halloween. And, given that it'll be centered on Wednesday Addams – the death-obsessed, psychic-imbued teen member of The Addams Family – a midweek release would be an apt fit for Netflix's TV adaptation.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega (Scream, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) as the titular character. The supernatural coming-of-age series will follow Wednesday Addams as she navigates adolescent life amid many other obstacles. Namely, mastering her newfound psychic abilities, stopping an unknown murderer from going on a killing spree across her local town, and solving a 25-year long family mystery. All in a day's work for a member of The Addams Family's youngest member (that is, if you discount Pubert), eh?

Jenna Ortega will star in Netflix's Addams Family series alongside Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ortega is joined by Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Legend of Zorro, Ocean's Twelve) as Addams Family matriarch Morticia, Luis Guzmán (Narcos, Shameless) as husband and father Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez (A Wrinkle in Time) as Wednesday's old brother Pugsley. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the iconic 1990s Addams Family movies, will appear as someone called Marilyn Thornhill, while Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman) is also among the show's supporting cast. Christie will play Principal Larissa Weems, Head of Nevermore Academy.

Award-winning director Tim Burton, who is renowned for classic gothic fantasy and comedy-horror productions including Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow, and Sweeney Todd, makes his TV directorial debut with Netflix's Wednesday series. Frequent Burton collaborator Danny Elfman is also on board as the show's composer. Miles Millar and Alfred Gough (Into the Badlands, Spider-Man 2, Smallville) are co-showrunners.

All eight episodes of Wednesday will launch exclusively on Netflix when the show is eventually released. If our Halloween 2022 prediction turns out to be correct, there'll be no better TV show to stream during the spooky season than this one.