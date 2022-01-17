Audio player loading…

The fifth instalment in the iconic Scream franchise is one of the most anticipated new horror movies of 2022, and audiences are flocking to see Ghostface in action once again after a 10-year absence.

Though marketed without the numerical title, the movie is a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4 (hence its unofficial Scream 5 moniker), and the first in the series not to be directed by its creator, Wes Craven, who died in 2015.

Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are the new filmmakers behind the camera, although horror fans can expect plenty more of the blood, gore and jump scares that have become synonymous with the franchise.

So, where can audiences find Scream 5? Is it streaming, or playing exclusively in theaters? Below, we’ve endeavoured to answer all of your burning questions.

Is Scream 5 only in theaters? Right now, Scream 5 is playing exclusively in theaters across the globe. As with many other movies on course for theatrical releases in recent years, production on Scream 5 was delayed in light of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. Thankfully, though, editing was completed in time for the movie’s scheduled release date of January 14, 2022.

Where is the new Scream 5 movie streaming? At present, Scream 5 isn’t available to stream. Instead, it’s playing exclusively in theaters. There’s been no official confirmation as to whether the movie will transition to streamers in the near future, though considering that Scream 5 is being distributed by Paramount, we expect to see it appear on Paramount Plus in a matter of months. A Quiet Place Part II, which was also distributed by Paramount, released on the company’s streamer 45 days after its theatrical debut. If Scream 5 follows a similar pattern, Paramount Plus subscribers can expect to stream the movie at the beginning of March 2022. That being said, the swift arrival of A Quiet Place Part II on Paramount Plus came amid a very different Covid-19 situation (when theaters were on the brink of closure yet again). As such, we can’t be certain that Paramount will apply the same treatment to Scream 5. If you’re a fan of the franchise, then, we suggest heading to your local theater if you hope to catch Scream 5 as part of its theatrical run.

Will Scream 5 ever come to HBO Max or Peacock? In our opinion, no, Scream 5 won’t be coming to HBO Max or Peacock – at least not in the near future. Since the movie is being distributed by Paramount, it's most likely streaming destination is Paramount Plus.